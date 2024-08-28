Hyundai's New Hybrids Prove Gas Engines Aren't Dead (But They're Not What You'd Think)

Hyundai says that its yet unnamed EREV will offer upwards of 900 kilometers in range (about 560 miles) and it "also offers price competitiveness over EVs through battery capacity optimization and allows both refueling and stress-free charging..." Hyundai is hoping that it will make future electrification more streamlined. As of now, Hyundai, a Korea-based company, will start with North American and Chinese markets for EREVs.

There are still a lot of unknowns as of now, and Hyundai hasn't given many details about what the EREV will look like, other than the fact that it will be an SUV for the North American market. The company could debut it as a new model or go the Ram trucks route and introduce it as a twist on an existing concept, but that's all speculation for now. Hyundai plans to start production of its EREV offering in 2026, so there is still a lot of time to get details ironed out.

In the meantime, it seems that Hyundai at least isn't giving up in the gas powered department for at least several years.