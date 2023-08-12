10 Of The Most Reliable Mazda Engines Ever Built

Unlike many other car manufacturers, Mazda isn't placing all its bets on electric cars. While it's slowly been expanding its EV lineup in recent years, it only claims to be working towards a fully electrified range by 2030 that includes mild hybrids and full hybrids, alongside a lineup of all-electric vehicles. That makes it one of the few manufacturers to be continuing its development of combustion engines rather than phasing them out, but perhaps this was to be expected.

After all, the automaker has carved out a reputation over the decades as delivering consistently strong gas and diesel powertrains, with its engines powering everything from lightweight roadsters to commercial trucks and vans. It has only ever made a handful of engines that could be considered truly unreliable, with the vast majority seeing decades of service and hundreds of thousands of miles racked up with little or no complaint. These are the best workhorse Mazda engines from past and present.