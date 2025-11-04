How Much Have US Tariffs Cost North American Automakers So Far?

The current U.S. government administration has enacted a series of tariffs aimed at reducing imports and increasing domestic manufacturing, with the car industry being significantly affected by the changes. Almost every big car brand is affected by tariffs to some degree, including both foreign and North American automakers.

Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Tesla all rely on a complex supply chain that involves raw materials and components supplied from across the globe, meaning even cars that are built in the U.S. don't escape the impact of the tariffs. Most major American automakers also build multiple current models outside of the U.S., with the majority of those models built in either Mexico or Canada.

A new report by Anderson Economic Group highlights the significant cost that these tariffs are already having on American automakers. It calculates that the total cost of auto tariffs on automobiles and parts from Mexico and Canada through October 2025 is at least $10.6 billion. Patrick L. Anderson, principal & CEO of Anderson Economic Group said in the report, "Even this figure underestimates the total tariff cost, as it includes only the two major categories of motor vehicle imports, and does not include any separate tariffs on steel and aluminum, nor imports from Europe or Asia."