Are Old Honda Civics Still Good Cars, & What's The Cheapest You Can Get One?

The Honda Civic has long been a beacon of inexpensive, reliable transportation. Available throughout the years as a hatchback, coupe, sedan, and even as a targa-top convertible, the Civic is as versatile as it is popular. It's been in production, in one form or another, for over 50 years and Honda has sold over 15 million Civics worldwide since its debut in the early 1970s.

The Civic is currently in its 11th generation, with the current model being offered in a four-door hatchback body style and as a sedan, with a number of trims to choose from. There are various powertrains available too including the high-performance Type R and soon-to-arrive Civic Hybrid, whose fuel economy estimates are impressive.

While there's a lot to like with the current model, not everyone is in the market for a new car. So, we're going to look back in Honda's history to see how far you can go if you're shopping for a reliable Civic. The good news is that you've got some options.