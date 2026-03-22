6 New Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Box Attachments & Dividers Coming In April 2026

Packout is one of the best portable tool box brands on the market, but even the best products have limitations. One of the most prevalent issues with stacking modular tool storage systems is that it can be a pain to access items quickly. If the bolts for that upper manifold are stored in the middle of your stack, you'll have to disassemble the entire system to access them. It's a small inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, but it can still be pretty annoying.

Milwaukee works around the hassle of accessing parts in the middle of your stack by providing attachments like the Packout Tool Box Two-Bin Attachment. This little pair of bins securely attaches to the outside of your Packout stack, allowing for quick and easy access to nuts, bolts, and other small parts. Secure, clear lids allow for easy identification of what's inside, and two dividers are included in case you want even more separation for small parts. In case you're not using those dividers, Milwaukee even planned ahead by engineering divider storage onto this attachment, so you've still got those dividers handy in case you need them.

The Packout Tool Box Two-Bin Attachment has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $34.99, and you can sign up here to get a notification from Milwaukee when it hits store shelves.