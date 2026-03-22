6 New Milwaukee PACKOUT Tool Box Attachments & Dividers Coming In April 2026
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Whether you need something for tool storage or holding crafting materials or even just organizing your Dungeons and Dragons stuff, the versatility of mobile customizable storage systems make them fantastic replacements to big plastic totes and milk crates. The ability to pick and choose from several different types of storage, from drawers and tool boxes to cases and crates, makes any modular system worth a look. But where Walmart and Harbor Freight offer budget solutions, the Milwaukee Packout system is by far the most popular among folks who need serious, durable tool storage. Milwaukee lists nearly 200 products under the Packout category on its website, and new Packout products are constantly being released, including cleaning accessory kits and wire spool storage attachments.
Milwaukee's Packout is consistently rated among the best modular storage systems, and this new wave of Packout tool box attachments and dividers makes a great system even better. Many of Milwaukee's new attachments are designed to be attached either inside or outside of larger Packout tool boxes or crates, allowing users to customize and organize storage space inside their Packout system or attach their most-needed items into storage units that are easily accessible without needing to disassemble their entire Packout stack. All the products listed here are backed by Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty, and all should be hitting shelves in April 2026.
Packout Tool Box Two‑Bin Attachment
Packout is one of the best portable tool box brands on the market, but even the best products have limitations. One of the most prevalent issues with stacking modular tool storage systems is that it can be a pain to access items quickly. If the bolts for that upper manifold are stored in the middle of your stack, you'll have to disassemble the entire system to access them. It's a small inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, but it can still be pretty annoying.
Milwaukee works around the hassle of accessing parts in the middle of your stack by providing attachments like the Packout Tool Box Two-Bin Attachment. This little pair of bins securely attaches to the outside of your Packout stack, allowing for quick and easy access to nuts, bolts, and other small parts. Secure, clear lids allow for easy identification of what's inside, and two dividers are included in case you want even more separation for small parts. In case you're not using those dividers, Milwaukee even planned ahead by engineering divider storage onto this attachment, so you've still got those dividers handy in case you need them.
The Packout Tool Box Two-Bin Attachment has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $34.99, and you can sign up here to get a notification from Milwaukee when it hits store shelves.
Packout Tool Box Magnetic Bin Attachment
Anyone who has ever turned a wrench will tell you the benefits of magnetic trays. They keep small nuts and bolts organized and secure, and allow you to keep a number of bits, sockets, and extensions within arm's reach while working under the hood.
The Packout Tool Box Magnetic Bin Attachment is a similar boon for Packout users. This tray is over 11 inches long and features a clear plastic cover that closes securely when you're not actively using it. Attachment points allow it to be connected to either the inside or outside of several Packout boxes and bins, and reinforced corners provide a little more resistance to impact. Being a magnetic tray, it's perfectly suited for users who have their stacks near where they're doing work; the tray can also be quickly detached from a Packout stack to take wherever you need a little storage.
The Packout Tool Box Magnetic Bin Attachment is listed with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $37.99, and if you hit Milwaukee's website you can sign up to be notified when the magnetic bin is available.
Packout Tool Box Accessory Case Attachment
Obviously, Milwaukee is known for a whole lot more than just its tool storage. Its Sawzall saws came in second in SlashGear's reciprocating saw brand ranking and topped our cordless reciprocating saw ranking. In fact, the Sawzall brand has become so popular that it's now the genericized trademark for all reciprocating saws. That warrants accessories made just for it.
The Packout Tool Box Accessory Case Attachment is described as "accessory storage" on its product page, but Milwaukee clearly wants it to be used to store and organize Sawzall blades. There's a Sawzall blade divider tray included with the case, and a 12-inch blade storage clip on the backside of the attachment.
Of course, the little blade insert come come out to make this a plain accessory case, leaving you with a little tray with a clear lid, perfect for ratchet extensions, files, or a ruler and some carpenter pencils. There's also nothing that says you can't use the divider tray for other brands of reciprocating saw blades.
The Packout Tool Box Accessory Case Attachment carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $32.99. Visit Milwaukee's website to sign up for a notification when the accessory case can be purchased in stores.
Packout Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment
If you've only got room on your belt for one tool, Milwaukee has you covered with its Packout Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment. An innovative little accessory, the tool box belt clip rack is essentially an 11-inch section of metal "belt" for your Packout box. It is perfect for storing any tool with an attached belt loop, including most of Milwaukee's measuring devices, utility knives, or even an extra power tool you'd like to have quick access to. Milwaukee doesn't provide an exact weight limit, but it does describe the belt clip rack as "reinforced" on its website. Still, maybe don't hang more than a couple power tools on it.
Like many of Milwaukee's Packout tool box attachments, including the ones in this article, the Packout Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment locks securely onto the metal-reinforced corners of your Packout Tool Boxes via a pair of attachment mounts, which are included with your purchase.
The Packout Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment is listed with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $32.99, and if you hit Milwaukee's website you can sign up to be notified when the magnetic bin is available in stores.
Divider for Packout Drawer Tool Boxes
Drawer-based tool boxes account for some of the most useful Milwaukee Packout storage options around. We've written about some of the best modular tool boxes with drawers before, because any modular storage system that incorporates a drawer box is simply a better option if you're looking to store smaller, flatter tools like wrenches or a good pair of pliers.
This thick chunk of plastic is designed to be used with the Packout Two-Drawer Tool Box (available at Home Depot for $159) and the Packout Multi-Depth Three-drawer Tool Boxes ($189 at Home Depot) to add a little more customization to the larger drawers in those boxes. Not only does this divider work to create distinct separation in your drawers, but it's also ready for Packout attachments, allowing for even more modular storage inside your modular storage. It's like storage inception!
The Divider for Packout Drawer Tool Boxes is listed with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $9.99, and if you visit Milwaukee's website you can sign up for an email notification when the divider is available in stores. If you've got a Packout Crate and need a divider, Milwaukee will be releasing that product in a few months — notification for that one is available here.
Tool Box Attachment Ready Tray for Packout Tool Boxes
An organizer for the inside of your organizers, the Tool Box Attachment Ready Tray for Packout Tool Boxes fits snugly into several existing Packout tool boxes. The tray turns your larger Packout Tool Boxes into something resembling a tackle box, with smaller compartments to separate a variety of fasteners, bolts, or dice for your next D&D game. Accessory compartments on either side provide easy access to loose small parts, bits, or attachments, while two attachment points on the other two sides of the tray are designed to accept other Packout tool box attachments, further organizing the inside of some of those larger storage boxes that can quickly resemble the junk drawer in your kitchen if not maintained.
The Tool Box Attachment Ready Tray for Packout Tool Boxes is listed with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $24.99, and a notification of availability from Milwaukee can be reserved from its website. The Milwaukee Packout tool boxes compatible with the attachment ready tray include the Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box (available at Home Depot for $169), the Packout Large Portable Tool Box (around $95 at Home Depot), and the Packout XL Tool Box, which can be purchased at Home Depot for $129.