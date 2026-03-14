Harbor Freight Has A Versatile 12-Tray Solution To Workshop Clutter

Keeping a workshop organized can feel like a never-ending task, and so any item that helps make organization easier can make a big difference. Fans of Harbor Freight will already be well aware that the retailer is a great place to look for cheap garage and workshop essentials, and one product in particular might come in useful for anyone trying to keep their workshop clutter within manageable levels. The Bauer storage system modular organizer features 12 individual bins that can be arranged in a custom configuration, making it a great place to store those small items that can get lost around the workshop.

All of the bins are removable, so there's no need to haul around the entire organizer for smaller jobs. However, anyone who prefers to take everything with them on the go should still find the organizer useful, since it's IP65 rated against dust and water ingress and can be connected to other Bauer storage system products. The brand offers a range of crates, tool boxes, and cases, alongside the modular storage organizer, in a similar manner to Milwaukee's popular Packout storage system.

The Bauer organizer retails for $39.99 at Harbor Freight, and at the time of writing, it's only available as an in-store exclusive and not online. However, if its reviews are anything to go by, it might be worth the trip to your local retailer.