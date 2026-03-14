Harbor Freight Has A Versatile 12-Tray Solution To Workshop Clutter
Keeping a workshop organized can feel like a never-ending task, and so any item that helps make organization easier can make a big difference. Fans of Harbor Freight will already be well aware that the retailer is a great place to look for cheap garage and workshop essentials, and one product in particular might come in useful for anyone trying to keep their workshop clutter within manageable levels. The Bauer storage system modular organizer features 12 individual bins that can be arranged in a custom configuration, making it a great place to store those small items that can get lost around the workshop.
All of the bins are removable, so there's no need to haul around the entire organizer for smaller jobs. However, anyone who prefers to take everything with them on the go should still find the organizer useful, since it's IP65 rated against dust and water ingress and can be connected to other Bauer storage system products. The brand offers a range of crates, tool boxes, and cases, alongside the modular storage organizer, in a similar manner to Milwaukee's popular Packout storage system.
The Bauer organizer retails for $39.99 at Harbor Freight, and at the time of writing, it's only available as an in-store exclusive and not online. However, if its reviews are anything to go by, it might be worth the trip to your local retailer.
The Bauer organizer gets consistently good reviews
Bauer makes plenty of top-rated power tools, and its modular storage organizer gets similarly glowing reviews from buyers. It has amassed just under 400 reviews from Harbor Freight buyers to date, with a near-perfect average score of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Several reviewers note how easy the organizer makes it to store a wide range of items, from screws and drill bits to pens and snacks. Others say that the organizer's clear lid is a particularly useful feature, since it allows them to see exactly what's in each bin at a glance.
Complaints about the organizer are few and far between. One reviewer who left a two-star review claimed that the material quality of the organizer wasn't up to the task, while a few reviewers who left three-star reviews said rival systems were tougher overall. Aside from that, buyers remain consistently impressed with the organizer's construction and its capabilities.
While plenty of reviewers like the Bauer organizer, it's far from the only Harbor Freight product that might come in useful if you're looking to cut down on clutter. The retailer also offers individual $3 stacking tilt bins that can help organize garages and workshops, and they get similarly good reviews from buyers.