New Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw Blades Arrive In 2026 - Here's What They'll Cost
The reciprocating saw, sometimes called a Sawzall, is an extremely useful and versatile tool, but its abilities are largely defined by the quality of the blades you pair with it. To that end, Milwaukee is launching a new line of reciprocating saw blades in April and July 2026, which the company claims offer some notable improvements.
This new launch will include nine brand-new saw blade products as part of its Nitrus Carbide line, which promise faster cuts and longer blade lifespans. In a press release, Milwaukee Product Manager Joseph Stehlik claims that "With Nitrus Carbide, we're pushing the limits of what users should expect from a blade." He added, "From fewer blade changes to faster cutting through wood and fasteners, this blade represents our continued commitment to delivering solutions that let residential remodelers, and demo crews work faster and more efficiently."
This is largely down to an improved tooth geometry that increases durability, promising double the lifespan compared to standard carbide models. Milwaukee's new blades also feature the company's patented Nailguard and Fangtip technologies, which protect the blades when cutting fasteners and ensure easier plunge cuts. Prices start at $13,97 for the 6-inch blade and go up from there. Let's dive into the blade products that Milwaukee is launching and how much they will cost.
Wood and nail cutting blades galore
As mentioned previously, Milwaukee is launching nine new product SKUs. But it might surprise you to learn that all of them are the same type of blade. While they will be available in a variety of lengths and will be sold individually or in packs, all are 5 TPI (teeth per inch) AX blades designed for cutting wood and nails. Milwaukee isn't releasing any low-TPI blades for faster, more aggressive cutting, nor is it debuting any high-TPI blades designed specifically for cutting metal or thinner materials.
Milwaukee will charge $13.97 for the 6-inch, $16.97 for the 9-inch, and $20.97 for the 12-inch blades. These will also be sold in 3-packs, with the 6-inch costing $39.97, the 9-inch costing $47.97, and the 12-inch costing $58.97. If you really think you're going to be using these blades a lot, you can invest in one of the 5-packs. These run $62.97 for the 6-inch, $74.97 for the 9-inch, and $92.97 for the 12-inch. The 9-inch blade launches in April, while the others are slated for July.
Those prices are significantly higher than the 5 TPI AX blades Milwaukee already has on the market, and are also more expensive than rival offerings from brands like the Bosch-owned Diablo. However, the extra durability may justify the price. Either way, fans of the company may well want to keep an eye out for when these hit shelves in the coming months.