New Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw Blades Arrive In 2026 - Here's What They'll Cost

The reciprocating saw, sometimes called a Sawzall, is an extremely useful and versatile tool, but its abilities are largely defined by the quality of the blades you pair with it. To that end, Milwaukee is launching a new line of reciprocating saw blades in April and July 2026, which the company claims offer some notable improvements.

This new launch will include nine brand-new saw blade products as part of its Nitrus Carbide line, which promise faster cuts and longer blade lifespans. In a press release, Milwaukee Product Manager Joseph Stehlik claims that "With Nitrus Carbide, we're pushing the limits of what users should expect from a blade." He added, "From fewer blade changes to faster cutting through wood and fasteners, this blade represents our continued commitment to delivering solutions that let residential remodelers, and demo crews work faster and more efficiently."

This is largely down to an improved tooth geometry that increases durability, promising double the lifespan compared to standard carbide models. Milwaukee's new blades also feature the company's patented Nailguard and Fangtip technologies, which protect the blades when cutting fasteners and ensure easier plunge cuts. Prices start at $13,97 for the 6-inch blade and go up from there. Let's dive into the blade products that Milwaukee is launching and how much they will cost.