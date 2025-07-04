Who Makes Diablo Tools? (And Is It The Same Company That Makes Bosch?)

Diablo Tools has come a long way since it was founded in 2000. It's not one of the major power tool brands on the market, but it has established a name for itself. However, you would be surprised to know that Diablo is owned by the same company behind Bosch. Apparently, although Diablo Tools started as a brand under the Milan-based Freud Group, known for producing high-performance woodworking and cutting accessories, it eventually became a division of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation — a subsidiary of the global technology and engineering powerhouse Robert Bosch GmbH, or simply Bosch.

Before Bosch acquired the Freud Group in 2009, the latter produced blades and accessories for its Freud and Diablo brands in Udine, Italy. After the acquisition, Bosch retained the same manufacturing facilities for the two brands. At the same time, the company banked on Diablo to strengthen its hold on the professional tools and accessories market after gaining access to Diablo's proprietary technologies, such as their TiCo carbide and Cermet II blends. The former is a special combination of titanium and cobalt for cutting tools and accessories, while the latter is a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend for stainless steel products.

Technically, one could say that Bosch and Diablo are part of the same corporate family, even though they serve different roles and target different market segments. Bosch remains a major power tool brand, while Diablo retains its solution-oriented branding for a niche focused on premium blades and accessories for trade professionals.