How Does Walmart's Modular Tool Storage Compare To Other Major Brands?

For gearheads, professional tradespeople, DIYers, and hobbyists of all interests, owning a large collection of tools often isn't only a necessity for day-to-day life, but it can also be a huge point of pride. Tools are undeniably handy for everything from basic DIY tasks to complex and technical repair work. However, tools can also be extremely pleasing to hold in your hands, and admiring a solid collection is no doubt a favorite pastime among tool lovers and gearheads around the world.

That said, owning a substantial tool collection can be tricky. Not only are tools expensive, but it's also important to store them properly to keep all those gadgets safe and easy to locate. Traditional metal toolboxes, like those found in auto shops and DIY garages across the country, are wonderful options for those with dedicated work spaces. However, if you're a mobile contractor or a hobbyist who moves around a lot while working on projects, you may find stationary toolboxes to be a bit inconvenient. Fortunately, there's a large and, seemingly, evergrowing market of portable modular toolboxes. These devices are designed, first and foremost, for mobility and typically offer numerous secondary features, like the ability to customize your setup with various modular add-ons and attachments.

As mentioned, when it comes to shopping for modular toolboxes, you have many options, including Walmart. The supermarket's Hart Stack System features a base box with a telescoping handle and durable wheels for smooth transportation. Like many other modular systems, it's also compatible with numerous add-ons and attachments. However, with so many modular tool storage systems to choose from, how do you know if Walmart's model is right for you? That's exactly what we're going to cover together. Here's how Walmart's modular tool storage compares to other major brands.