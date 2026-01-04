16 Useful OEM Accessories You Can Add To Your Toyota Tacoma
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you bought a brand new manual 2024 Toyota Tacoma or recently picked up one of the best years of the modern pickup, you likely want to accessorize your truck to make it fit your lifestyle. While many places that offer parts and equipment for the Tacoma, you can also get them directly from Toyota. After all, purchasing these accessories and having them installed straight from your dealer is a bit more convenient compared to going to another shop, even though they tend to be more expensive.
Nevertheless, if you don't have time to go shopping, OEM accessories can help ensure your truck is ready to do whatever you want it to when you can finally take it out. If you've been looking at the options available in your dealer and can't make up your mind, these are some of the most useful accessories in the Toyota catalog.
Spray-On Bedliner
A spray-on bedliner is one of the most basic things you can add to protect the bed of your truck. While there are other bedliner types that are more affordable, spray-on bedliners deliver the best protection as it is applied directly to your vehicle's body. Unlike other bedliners that can trap grit, dirt, and moisture between the liner and the bed, this permanent solution will protect your truck's body and tailgate from dings and scratches without any additional maintenance.
The Toyota Spray-On Bedliner is quite expensive at $575 MSRP, but getting one will ensure your new (or new-to-you) Tacoma comes protected right from the dealer. It also comes with a warranty, so you have some peace of mind that any issues with the material will be resolved at no cost to you. Whether you plan to use your pickup for work, as your daily driver, or as your weekend getaway ride, this OEM add-on is recommended for every Tacoma out there.
BedStep
While perhaps unnecessary for some, this is one of the highly-rated aftermarket accessories for your Tacoma as it makes accessing its cargo area easier and safer, even if you only use it occasionally. This retractable step bolts directly under the pickup truck, so you don't have to drill holes in the chassis to install it, while keeping your hitch open for towing.
The BedStep might feel a bit pricey at $455 MSRP, but its 300-pound capacity ensures that it can carry you and any heavy cargo you're loading into the truck safely. It also has a powder-coated Teflon finish, ensuring it will last as long as your truck, and a reinforced nylon step pad with ribbing that prevents slipping on the step, even in the harshest weather.
Integrated Dashcam
A dashcam is a must-have upgrade for every driver on the road, as it helps protect against insurance fraud and can be used as evidence in case there's a dispute when there's an accident. Furthermore, knowing that you have a camera watching your every move could even encourage safer driving habits. However, a third-party dashcam can be cumbersome to install, especially if have to manually wire its power (and rear camera, if included) yourself.
If you don't want to that yourself, you can get an Integrated Dashcam directly from Toyota for $375 MSRP. This accessory slots neatly near the Tacoma's rearview mirror, according to the image on the Toyota website, making for a clean install (although this may vary depending on the model you're getting). To see your truck's recording, you can transfer it directly to your smartphone via an app or use the PC tool to see the videos on your computer.
DiamondBack HD Tonneau Cover
While pickup trucks offer a large and flexible cargo space at the back, everything you put in there is exposed to the elements and can easily be taken by anyone who passes by your vehicle. One way you can secure your items is to install the DiamondBack HD Tonneau Cover which covers the entire truck bed, ensuring that your cargo is protected. It also has a deadbolt-style lock system, making it difficult for thieves to break into, while its multi-panel design will make it easier for you to access your bed without having to take the entire thing off.
More importantly, this heavy-duty accessory can accommodate up to 1,600 pounds, allowing you to conveniently place extra cargo on top without worrying it won't hold the additional weight. It also comes with 12 tie-down cleats to help secure your stuff with ropes. If you pair the DiamondBack HD with these accessories that are compatible with tonneau covers, you can still carry a ton of materials, gear, and equipment while keeping your most important items secured under the tonneau.
Skid Plates
If you bought the Tacoma for off-road adventures, you definitely need skid plates to protect your underside from errant debris. These mods to get your 4x4 ready will help prevent you from getting stuck on the trail because a rock or tree branch punched a hole in your oil pan. The TRD Front Skid Plate installs neatly under the front of the truck through existing mounts while also making it look sporty with the TRD branding.
However, protection shouldn't end there — that's why we also recommend getting the Transmission Skid Plate and Rear Differential Skid Plate. These skid plates have an MSRP of $560, $365, and $355, respectively, meaning you're spending at least $1,280 to get all three parts. However, by getting this complete set, you're protecting the most vulnerable parts underneath your truck, ensuring that you can take it on some of the harshest trails and roads with confidence.
Rock Rails
While skid plates protect the mechanical parts of your Tacoma, rock rails are there to protect its underbody, specifically the rocker panels located below the passenger compartment. Since these are crucial parts that maintain your truck's torsional stiffness, you don't want to dent them as your slide over rocks and uneven terrain, that's why these rock rails are a crucial add-on to your vehicle if you plan to drive on trails or go overlanding.
Whether you have a Tacoma or a 4Runner, this accessory is crucial for taking your vehicle's underbody protection to the next level. If you want to ensure your truck is trail-ready when you get it, you can have these Rock Rails installed at the dealer. They're priced at $950 MSRP but come with a 3-year/36,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty if you get it with a new vehicle. Otherwise, you get the standard 12-month warranty.
Bed Scene Lighting
Interior LED lighting is one of the cheap accessories that are worth installing on any vehicle, but they're often decorative and not designed for utility purposes. However, if you want a useful solution that will light up the area around your truck bed, then consider getting the Bed Scene Lighting accessory. This adds four bright LED lights around the Tacoma's bed, helping you see the area around it when there's no light around.
This is more than just bling to make your truck look good — Bed Scene Lighting is a crucial safety accessory that helps you avoid stumbling in the dark when you're going to and from your rear. It will work well whether you're setting up your tent in the mountains or moving cargo from the truck to your garage while it's parked on your unlit driveway. And while you can DIY this with LED light strips and adhesives or magnets, it probably won't be as clean as a dealer-installed one.
All-Weather Floor Liners
Whether you're an adventure buff who loves to take muddy trails, a professional going to work sites daily, or a stay-at-home parent doing weekly grocery runs, all-weather floor liners help keep your truck easy to clean. WeatherTech is known for its premium and high-quality floor liners, although there are also other, more affordable brands that are just as good.
If you want to ensure that you're getting a floor liner that exactly fits your Tacoma, then consider getting All-Weather Floor Liners directly from Toyota. This accessory is relatively affordable at $199 MSRP, but it still delivers the protection you'd expect from more expensive options, like ribbed channels that help keep dirt and moisture out of your shoes. It also features backing that helps prevent passengers from slipping, even when the floor is wet. Furthermore, the driver-side liner comes with quarter-turn fasteners that prevent it from moving while you're driving, so it won't get caught on your pedals for safety.
Tube-Steps
Running boards make it easier to get into tall vehicles, giving passengers something to step on as they climb onto your truck. While the utility of this accessory may vary, it's particularly useful for shorter drivers, passengers, or owners of lifted trucks. If you want to make it easier for your kids and other family members to get into your Tacoma, you can get the Tube Steps directly from the dealer.
Toyota specifically created this accessory for the Tacoma, ensuring that it will be a perfect fit for your truck. It has also been rigorously tested, ensuring that it meets the carmaker's standards when it comes to load-bearing requirements and durability. This accessory is powder-coated black, ensuring it fits your ride no matter what color you choose while remaining protected from the elements.
Note that while this accessory looks like rock sliders, it shouldn't be used for off-roading as it doesn't have the necessary strength to protect your vehicle's underside. Nevertheless, if you do not expect to take your truck rock crawling, tube steps is a great add-on to make entering your truck so much more convenient for everyone.
Roof Rack
Many drivers choose pickup trucks like the Tacoma for their cargo capacity and flexibility. However, there might be times when the truck bed isn't enough to carry everything you need for a trip — that is where the roof rack comes in.
This Toyota Roof Rack is specifically designed for the Tacoma, integrating neatly into the truck to give you additional tie-down points for roof rack accessories. With this, you can safely carry outsized cargo that wouldn't easily fit in your truck bed. Alternatively, you can install a cargo box on the roof rack for additional secure storage outside the passenger compartment.
However, note that the weight limit of the Tacoma's roof isn't as high as that of its bed, so you should still be mindful of how much cargo you're putting on it. This may vary between Tacoma variants, so check your manual before piling in as much as stuff as you can on your roof rack.
Rigid Fog Lights: Yellow
Some trims of the Tacoma no longer come with LED fog lights — a trend that some modern cars have started to follow. While you may no longer need this feature, especially if you only drive on roads and freeways, it's still a useful add-on if you plan on taking your car off-road or if you expect to drive in extreme conditions.
The Rigid Fog Lights: Yellow would then be a great addition for your Tacoma if you need additional lighting. This pack of two six-inch yellow SAE fog lights includes brackets and mounting hardware, ensuring a clean fit on your new truck. Furthermore, its plug-and-play installation means that the dealer won't have to drill any holes on your truck just to fit these lights. Yellow lights are especially useful for penetrating fog, rain, and snow, helping you see the road during inclement weather. Nevertheless, Toyota also offers white OEM fog lights if you prefer something that matches your car's headlights.
TRD 2.5-inch Suspension Lift Kit
A lift kit is one of the first five mods you need to buy if you plan to overland, giving your truck more clearance to clear rocks and other obstacles. While there are many options out there if you want to buy this accessory for your truck, the TRD 2.5-inch Suspension Lift Kit is specifically designed for the Tacoma, giving an additional three inches up front and two inches in the back, giving you an average ground clearance increase of 2.6 inches.
This isn't just the average generic lift kit you can buy off Amazon — instead, it comes with Bilstein-Tuned front & rear shock absorbers, and TRD Forged aluminum upper control arms. Furthermore, these parts are Toyota Safety Sense 2.5-compliant, ensuring you can continue using the truck's safety systems. It also comes with TRD Red front coil springs, giving the Tacoma a sporty look. This accessory set will give your truck increased off-road performance while still maintaining on-road stability, making it a must-have for anyone looking to take their truck on a trail.
WeBoost Drive Reach Overland
Overlanding is an exhilarating hobby, but the places it will take is often so far removed from civilization that you likely will have poor to zero cell signal when you get there. While there's no way to fix that issue if you're in a dead zone, the WeBoost Drive Reach Overland can help improve reception in areas that are at the edge of coverage. This kit is simply a cell signal booster and works by intercepting the signal from nearby cell towers and then boosting it using its own system, giving you a reliable way to get stronger signals.
This device comes with a mounting bracket that installs on the tallest part of your vehicle, allowing it to capture cellphone signals that would otherwise not reach the smartphone in your pocket. You also don't have to worry about which phone or carrier you use, as this is compatible with all devices and carriers. Even if you're far from civilization, you can still use Google Maps and other crucial online services with this cell signal booster.
Bed Extender
While the Tacoma's bed is great for hauling cargo, there are times when you might need to bring around longer cargo that wouldn't fit with the tailgate closed. If you do this often, consider getting the Bed Extender to get a couple of extra feet while still keeping your items secured — one of the accessories that will transform your truck bed. This bed extender keeps your car compliant with DOT rules in keeping your taillights visible, even with the accessory installed. It also comes with strap latches to secure it to your tailgate, helping avoid any incidents even as you drive on the freeway.
When you're not carrying anything, this part stays secured in your bed, as no one can move it as long as your tailgate stays upright and locked. The bed extender is easy to remove, too — you just need to release its mounting brackets, and it should come off easily, saving you time if you need the space of your entire truck bed.
Toyota Wireless Trailer Camera System
The Tacoma can tow a lot of weight, with the truck capable of pulling 6,000 to 6,500 pounds, depending on the trim. However, a large trailer will obstruct your rear, making backing and maneuvering so much more difficult. The Toyota Wireless Trailer Camera System solves this problem by attaching a Wi-Fi camera to the back of your trailer and streaming the live view to your digital rearview mirror or infotainment display. Using this gadget while following these tips will help you safely tow your trailer or camper behind your truck.
The camera attaches to the rear of the trailer through a mounting bracket installed directly on it. It then transmits the video through the two shark fin antennas that will be installed on your Tacoma, allowing you to clearly see what's behind you. You do not need to wire a power source from your truck to your trailer, as the camera is battery-powered. However, if your trailer comes with built-in wiring, you can also use it to ensure that it will never run out of power.
Cargo Net
You might not think much about this simple accessory, but cargo nets are one of the essential tools for securing small objects — one of the truck bed tie-down tips and tricks you need to know if you're new to owning a pickup. This elastic-mesh netting secures to the various hooks in the Tacoma's cargo area, and you can also tie it down in various ways, ensuring that your small items are always within easy reach.
The cargo net is a better solution to securing cargo in the back of your truck compared to tarps and bungee cords, as its elasticity and width would stretch around your items to keep them in place. Furthermore, they're simple and easy to use, allowing even a single person to quickly secure the load in the back without compromising safety. When they're not in use, you can just fold them up and stow them in your console, ensuring you always have a handy way to tie down items in the back of your truck.
Why we chose these accessories
We picked these accessories based on recommendations from other SlashGear writers and our own experience with vehicles and cargo. While you can get similar items from other shops, getting these OEM accessories directly from Toyota could help you save time, especially if you pre-order them and have them installed on your vehicle. That way, it's ready to go with all the parts that you want and need the minute your new truck rolls off the showroom floor.