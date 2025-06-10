6 Accessories That Are Compatible With Tonneau Covers (And 4 That Aren't)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Equipping your pickup truck with a tonneau cover, or truck bed cover, can greatly expand the potential of your vehicle. A tonneau cover can improve your truck's gas mileage and make the storage space in the back of the truck a little safer. Some covers even have drain tubes that can help keep water out of the truck bed, even if they can't prevent it entirely. However, a tonneau cover will inevitably reduce the degree to which you can mod your truck. Many commonplace truck accessories, such as cross-bed toolboxes, are incompatible with a bed cover, while others are much more difficult to install. It's essential to know what you're giving up before installing this accessory.

However, almost every modification that you have to give up on has an alternative solution that is still available to you. For example, a crossbed toolbox might be out of the question if you own a tonneau cover, but most low-profile truck storage solutions will work just fine. Then there's the question of which kind of tonneau cover you're looking to install. This article primarily focuses on hard covers, as they offer numerous advantages; However, many high-rated soft retractable covers are more adaptable than their solid counterparts.