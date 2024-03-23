Hard Vs Soft Truck Bed Covers: Which Is Best For You?

A pickup truck is great for hauling small to mid-sized loads around, but there's a bit of a risk with using one that you don't get from full, covered trucks. Namely, there's an ever-present risk that you'll hit a bump and everything will go flying out of the bed. The best way to prevent this from happening is to utilize tie-down tips and tricks to properly secure your load in the bed and shore it up with the right kind of bed liner. That said, if you're looking to add an extra layer of safety to your truck, you'll want a truck bed cover, too, also known as a tonneau cover.

To properly adapt your truck bed for your needs, you can employ a truck bed cover both for protective and aesthetic purposes. The only catch is that not all truck bed covers are made equal — specifically, there are a variety of different covers available made of materials that vary in softness and density. Are you exploring some of the highly-rated truck bed covers and aren't sure whether to get a hard cover or a soft one? Let's take a look at the differentiating facts.