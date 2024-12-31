5 Of The Highest Rated Retractable Covers For Your Pickup Truck Bed

There are four main types of pickup truck bed covers: hinged, folding, roll-up, and retractable. Truck bed covers differ from camper shells in their flat design, which is limited to the top of the truck bed rails. While other bed cover types may be less expensive, it's hard to beat the style, convenience, and value of a retractable bed cover, making it one of the best truck bed mods you can DIY at home.

Retractable truck bed covers also feature a choice of hard shell or soft-top designs. They often feature spring-loaded mechanisms that allow one-handed operation from the tailgate, automatically retracting the cover below the bed rails for an uncluttered appearance when not covering the truck bed.

In addition to the year, make, model, and trim level, you'll need to know some specifics about your truck and bed style, such as if your bed is a long, standard, or short bed and if it is a flareside or a styleside truck bed. For example, the Ford F-150 Raptor truck bed is 67.1 inches long and considered a styleside short bed.

Amazon is a good place to start your search for a retractable truck bed cover. You'll find a wide variety of styles and brands, and adding the details of your truck narrows the list to those that should fit. It's still a good idea to double-check fitment before ordering to avoid return hassles.

