What Is A Truck Topper And Is It Different From A Camper Shell?
Whether you're looking for options to secure a truck bed (as in, you can lock it up when things are being stored in it) or want to go truck bed camping, you're probably familiar with the term "truck topper." Or maybe you're looking for some new exterior truck accessories and don't know what a truck topper is just yet, but are curious. In the most basic sense, a truck topper is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: A topper for a pickup truck. Or more specifically, for the truck's bed. It bolts (or clamps) onto the bed rails, typically without the need to take off the tailgate, and covers up the bed.
Depending on the design it could be a simple hard or soft cover that lays flat, or something that sticks up and provides more usable space in the enclosed area. Sometimes it has its own locks to better protect whatever's being carried in the bed. Other times it can perform some wild unfolding magic to basically turn the back of the truck into a collapsible camper.
Truck topper vs. camper shell?
Really, there isn't much of a difference between a truck topper and a camper shell (or truck canopy, or truck cap) other than the name. It's all shorthand for something that covers the truck bed and attaches to the bed rails. That said, there can be many differences between different models, regardless of the name's being used. Some may be designed to fold out into a large, dedicated sleeping space. Others might create a sleeping space that sits above the bed itself, letting you keep the bed free for storage. There are "hard shells" that are sturdy enough to support the weight of items tied to the roof for transport, and so on.
If you're looking for a particular specialization, it's better to look at the description and intended use of a given topper (or shell, or canopy, or cap), and make sure you have the right truck for it, than worry about semantics. Though price is also a factor, and can vary from a couple hundred to thousands of dollars depending on the brand, build, size, and complexity (i.e. built-in fold out beds, etc).