What Is A Truck Topper And Is It Different From A Camper Shell?

Whether you're looking for options to secure a truck bed (as in, you can lock it up when things are being stored in it) or want to go truck bed camping, you're probably familiar with the term "truck topper." Or maybe you're looking for some new exterior truck accessories and don't know what a truck topper is just yet, but are curious. In the most basic sense, a truck topper is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: A topper for a pickup truck. Or more specifically, for the truck's bed. It bolts (or clamps) onto the bed rails, typically without the need to take off the tailgate, and covers up the bed.

Depending on the design it could be a simple hard or soft cover that lays flat, or something that sticks up and provides more usable space in the enclosed area. Sometimes it has its own locks to better protect whatever's being carried in the bed. Other times it can perform some wild unfolding magic to basically turn the back of the truck into a collapsible camper.