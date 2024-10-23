Flareside Vs. Styleside: Truck Bed Styles, Compared

Pickup trucks have, understandably, undergone dramatic stylistic changes in the century-plus since they first took to the roadways of the world. After all, those first builds were essentially just Model T Fords whose rear seats had been replaced by a truck bed. Jump ahead a hundred years or so, and today's pickup trucks look more like tanks in comparison, with their bodies and engines built as much for traversing suburban landscapes as tackling tasks on the farm, at the work site, or any number of places in-between.

Advertisement

Evolution aside, pickup truck frames have remained, more or less, unchanged from bumper to bumper since the earliest days of production. There have, of course, been more than a few interesting innovations and deviations from the overall form over the years, particularly in regards to the look and design of a pickup truck bed. That's particularly true when it comes to the length and overall storage capacity of a pickup truck bed. When it comes to the latter factor, one particular design element has played an intriguing role.

If you've looked into buying a Ford pickup truck made before the 2000s or so, it's a design feature you may have taken keen notice of from one manufacturer to another, with some builds boasting a flareside bed and others utilizing a styleside design. Apart from boasting drastically different looks, each truck bed design indeed offers a different storage capability. Here's a look at what sets these distinct truck bed designs apart.

Advertisement