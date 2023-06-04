Step-Side Pickup-Trucks: A Lost Art In The Automotive Industry

Until the late-1950s, the image of a pickup truck was synonymous with a perfectly rectangular cargo bed flanked by a bulbous set of fenders (a.k.a. flares) to cover the rear wheels and accented with some weatherproof surface-mounted taillights. This configuration also incorporated a running board in front of the rear wheel wells from which you can stand to reach items inside the cargo bed, hence the name step-side. Reportedly, this design was chosen by manufacturers because it conserved metal material and was simple and lightweight to construct.

For the 1957 model year, Ford set the truck world ablaze with its revolutionary Fleetside bed, which had a more streamlined and integrated appearance versus the venerable step-side bed. The sides of the Fleetside bed were even with the truck's doors, and the fender tubs were recessed into the bed and hidden. Not wanting to be left behind, General Motors, Dodge, and others rushed to offer competing versions of the slab-sided cargo beds. Suddenly, truck buyers had a choice.

Manufacturers developed trade names for the old-timey step-side bed to differentiate between the two bed styles. Chevrolet went with, well, Stepside (later Sportside), while Ford's was called Flareside, and Dodge had the Utiline. Nowadays, enthusiasts usually refer to this style as step-side, regardless of whether it's a Chevy.