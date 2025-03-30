The Pros & Cons Of Replacing Your Donut With A Full-Size Spare Tire

Dealing with a flat tire in the middle of nowhere is a common problem. It's good to carry these items you can carry in case you get a flat tire, as they keep you prepared for emergencies. Just having a can of Fix-a-Flat or a similar product provides a stopgap that will allow you drive at low speeds until you reach your destination or the nearest repair shop. A space-saving "donut" spare provides a similar temporary fix, albeit a longer-term and more confidence-inspiring solution. However, a full-size spare is still the best option since it is a true replacement for the damaged tire and allows you to continue driving without speed or distance restrictions.

Modern cars are increasingly sold without full-size spare tires, as automakers focus on reducing weight, improving fuel efficiency, and maximizing cargo space. According to Consumer Reports, only about 10% of new vehicles come equipped with a full-size spare as standard equipment. On the other hand, around 50% have compact donut spares. The rest make do with tire repair kits or run-flat tires or don't provide a solution for flat tires. If you currently have a donut as backup, you should know that upgrading to a full-size spare is an option. This switch offers several benefits, especially if you frequently travel long distances or rely on your car for daily commuting. However, this also comes with trade-offs. Before making the switch, be sure to weigh the advantages and disadvantages first to determine if switching to a full-size spare is the right choice for your vehicle and lifestyle.

