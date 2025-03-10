7 Non-Jeeps With Rear-Mounted Spare Tires
During World War II that ultimate off-road machine, the Willys MB – predecessor of today's Jeep — used a rear-mounted spare tire. Modern Jeeps continue the tradition because it's more than a stylistic choice. It comes with several functional benefits.
With limited cargo space in the Jeep's typically compact design, an interior-mounted spare would consume valuable room. Storing it underneath the vehicle would also compromise ground clearance and off-road capability. It's actually commendable that instead of resorting to smaller, temporary doughnut spares, Jeep has opted for full-size spare tires. This ensures car owners won't have to make adjustments after replacing a flat.
Other automakers have also used rear-mounted spare tires over the years, incorporating them into SUVs and off-road-oriented models. But as the automotive industry shifted toward unibody crossovers and larger alloy wheels, and SUVs were used more on roads, rear-mounted spares began to fade from mainstream production. These days, only a select few have retained the classic rear-mounted spare. Here are seven non-Jeep SUVs and crossovers that once featured or still feature this spare tire placement.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
This luxury SUV, known for its rugged off-road capability and commanding design, has a history that dates back to the 1970s. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is descended from a military vehicle, hence the easy-to-access spare tire. However, the G-Wagon's angular design and rugged nature quickly caught the attention of civilian consumers, leading to a luxury version later on.
The rear-mounted extra tire has been a signature feature of the G-Class for over four decades. It's a feature that comes handy when the vehicle is on a challenging trail. The spare tire, mounted on the rear door, makes it readily accessible, so off-roading enthusiasts who need a quick replacement on the trail won't have to do too much to get back on track.
Apart from practicality, the spare's placement on the back contributes to the G-Class's signature boxy appearance by reinforcing its rugged, utilitarian roots. This design choice not only enhances functionality but also adds to the vehicle's distinct and easily recognizable aesthetic. This may even be one of the reasons why it gained a cult following among celebrities.
While remaining an all-terrain vehicle at its core, the G-Class has had makeovers through the years. But through it all, the luxury SUV retained the fifth wheel at the back. However, the German automaker tried something different this year with the electric Mercedes-Benz G 580. When we reviewed it, we found that instead of a rear-mounted spare tire, it has a cargo case for a plastic charger at the rear.
Toyota FJ Cruiser
Like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, this came equipped with a rear-mounted spare tire at launch. But the Toyota FJ Cruiser lived a far shorter life. The retro-styled mid-sized SUV debuted in 2006 and was discontinued in the U.S. in 2014. While it did continue to live on in other markets, its worldwide production ultimately ended in 2022.
Despite its short existence, Toyota's FJ Cruiser became a collectible cult classic, especially among off-road enthusiasts. And that's because it was really built for rugged terrain. Its high stance lets it accommodate large wheels. A lift kit upgrade can guarantee a ride with 35-inch tires. Then again, that would make the free full-size 16-inch or 17-inch spare tire unusable.
In late 2024, rumors surfaced of an FJ Cruiser revival. Renderings showed a bumped-up version of the vehicle, but there was no sign of a fifth wheel attached to its rear. However, the rumors remain unconfirmed, and any image showing the purported reboot is generated using AI tools.
Land Rover Defender
Much like the Jeep brand, the Land Rover Defender is heavily influenced by the World War II jeep. When it was introduced in 1948, the Defender was made from lightweight aluminum, but it was already capable of off-roading. Over the years, it continued to evolve, but stayed true to its rugged styling and prowess.
In the past, different Land Rover iterations simply went by their series number and wheelbase length. So when the Discovery was introduced in 1989, it confused the industry. To fix this, the British automaker officially launched the Defender nameplate for its capable SUV series in 1990. The name was chosen as a nod to Britain's defense forces during wars. The Defender also embodied war-driven vehicles with its rugged exterior and traditional rear-mounted spare tire.
Speaking of its extra wheel, this became a defining characteristic of the vehicle even when it gradually transformed into a luxury SUV. As with other entries on this list, the rear-mounted spare serves a dual purpose of practicality and aesthetics. Since the vehicle comes with a full-size spare tire as standard, owners won't have to worry about quickly switching it back after replacing a flat. It also eliminates the need to dig through the interior or undercarriage to access the spare while stuck on rough terrain.
Toyota RAV4 (older-generation)
Between 1994 and 2012, the Toyota RAV4 came with a rear-mounted spare tire. When it entered its fourth generation (of five so far) in 2013, the Japanese manufacturer decided it was time to do away with the crossover SUV's extra wheel. After all, it was adding weight and length to the vehicle.
The RAV4's back-attached extra tire was a subject of debate, as some viewed it as a design folly. That's because even though the vehicle was marketed as an off-roader, it was never capable of running on rough terrain and in the harshest of conditions due to its car-like unibody chassis. But Toyota removed the rear-mounted spare tire in 2013, and hasn't looked back since.
In lieu of the fifth wheel and case at the back, newer-generation models come with either trunk-hidden doughnut spares or run-flat tires. The latter refers to a type of tire with reinforced sidewalls or hard rubber, so it can continue running for a short distance even when it has lost pressure due to punctures. For RAV4 units with the doughnuts, owners can swap them out with full-size tires, even though Toyota doesn't recommend it. The spare tire well in some fourth- and fifth-generation RAV4s can accommodate them just fine.
Suzuki Grand Vitara (older-generation)
From Suzuki's lineup, the Jimny would have been the perfect choice to include in this list, but the Suzuki Jimny is banned in America. Instead, we'll look at the Suzuki Grand Vitara, a crossover SUV with off-roading capabilities.
Debuting in 1998 as the second-generation successor to the original 1988 Suzuki Vitara, the Grand Vitara quickly became one of Suzuki's standout offerings. Unlike its smaller predecessor, it delivered a more authentic four-wheel-drive experience, thanks to its larger body, rugged exterior, and signature spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. In 2001, the automaker released a seven-seater version. According to Suzuki, all variants sold more than 800,000 SUVs across 60 markets worldwide, including North America.
The rear-mounted spare tire was a defining characteristic of the Grand Vitara. It's not surprising that when the model arrived in the U.S. in 2005, it retained this distinctive feature. However, in 2010, Suzuki introduced a revised version without the extra wheel in Europe, and other markets followed suit. But even with Suzuki exiting the American market between 2012 and 2013, the last-generation Grand Vitaras seen on U.S. roads still have the iconic rear-mounted spare.
Ford EcoSport
This small crossover had a short stint in the U.S. market, debuting in 2018 and ending in 2022, when Ford discontinued the EcoSport. Its rear-mounted spare tire had an even shorter stint, available only as an option for the base trim of the first yearly model. Starting in 2019, Ford equipped the EcoSport with a tire inflator kit with sealant goop. While the move improved the tiny car's rearview visibility, it opened up the need for owners to sign up for roadside assistance plans.
The decision to eliminate the rear extra tire had a precedent in the European market. The company had to make swift changes to save the EcoSport from poor debut sales in 2014, including ditching the rear-mounted spare tire and tweaking the engines, suspension, and cabin materials. Instead of the extra wheel, the European model got a tire inflation kit. The strategic switch made a big difference, with Ford reporting "more than tripled" sales of the EcoSport in Europe in 2015.
In the U.S., Ford sold more than 54,000 EcoSports in the model's debut year. After removing the rear spare tire, the EcoSport saw a boost, selling over 64,000 in 2019 and over 60,000 more the following year. Then its figures significantly dropped, with less than 30,000 sold in its final year. Outside of North America and Europe, however, the EcoSport, which became available starting in 2003, was a best-seller in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Venezuela.
Honda CR-V (older-generation)
Honda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., the CR-V, doesn't have a rear-mounted spare tire now, but older generations did. When it debuted in 1997, the compact crossover SUV had a full-size spare wheel attached to a two-way tailgate with a swing-out side-hinged door and an opening glass hatch. This design feature continued in the second generation, which launched in 2002 and ended production in 2006.
When the Japanese manufacturer introduced the third-generation CR-V in 2007, there was a major exterior redesign. The company got rid of the rear mount for the fifth wheel and tucked the extra tire below the cargo floor. It also swapped out the complex rear door assembly for a top-hinged tailgate, making it easier for owners to access the trunk.
Three more generations have followed, and with each generation, the CR-V got bigger. In hindsight, ditching the rear-mounted spare tire enabled Honda to unlock the CR-V's full potential. Today, it's more than just a compact crossover; it's a good choice for a family car.