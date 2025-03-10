7 Non-Jeeps With Rear-Mounted Spare Tires

This luxury SUV, known for its rugged off-road capability and commanding design, has a history that dates back to the 1970s. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is descended from a military vehicle, hence the easy-to-access spare tire. However, the G-Wagon's angular design and rugged nature quickly caught the attention of civilian consumers, leading to a luxury version later on.

The rear-mounted extra tire has been a signature feature of the G-Class for over four decades. It's a feature that comes handy when the vehicle is on a challenging trail. The spare tire, mounted on the rear door, makes it readily accessible, so off-roading enthusiasts who need a quick replacement on the trail won't have to do too much to get back on track.

Apart from practicality, the spare's placement on the back contributes to the G-Class's signature boxy appearance by reinforcing its rugged, utilitarian roots. This design choice not only enhances functionality but also adds to the vehicle's distinct and easily recognizable aesthetic. This may even be one of the reasons why it gained a cult following among celebrities.

While remaining an all-terrain vehicle at its core, the G-Class has had makeovers through the years. But through it all, the luxury SUV retained the fifth wheel at the back. However, the German automaker tried something different this year with the electric Mercedes-Benz G 580. When we reviewed it, we found that instead of a rear-mounted spare tire, it has a cargo case for a plastic charger at the rear.