6 Highly Rated Aftermarket Accessories For Your Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma was the 11th-best selling vehicle of any kind in the United States in 2023, with almost 235,000 units sold. The mid-sized pickup has been around since 1995, making it one of Toyota's five longest-running American market vehicles. The redesigned fourth-generation version premiered for the 2024 model year, with two cab and two bed options. The Tacoma is well-equipped from the factory, with options including a bed camera, power tailgate, and 400 watt power inverter. There are still plenty of ways to upgrade your Tacoma, though.

There are countless truck accessories available from reputable outlets like 4 Wheel Parts, Amazon, and your local Toyota dealer. You can find products to make the cabin of your Tacoma more enjoyable to ride in, ones that enhance your off-roading experience, and others that will simply make it look cooler. We've looked through the available aftermarket add-ons for the Tacoma to find a few that previous buyers felt strongly enough about to rate them highly on e-commerce sites. With holiday gift season approaching fast, any of these six items would make a good gift for the Tacoma owner in your life, or for yourself, if you drive one. These accessories were chosen for their usefulness, value, and positive reviews from buyers. Read to the end to learn more about how we selected these six accessories.

