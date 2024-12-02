6 Highly Rated Aftermarket Accessories For Your Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma was the 11th-best selling vehicle of any kind in the United States in 2023, with almost 235,000 units sold. The mid-sized pickup has been around since 1995, making it one of Toyota's five longest-running American market vehicles. The redesigned fourth-generation version premiered for the 2024 model year, with two cab and two bed options. The Tacoma is well-equipped from the factory, with options including a bed camera, power tailgate, and 400 watt power inverter. There are still plenty of ways to upgrade your Tacoma, though.
There are countless truck accessories available from reputable outlets like 4 Wheel Parts, Amazon, and your local Toyota dealer. You can find products to make the cabin of your Tacoma more enjoyable to ride in, ones that enhance your off-roading experience, and others that will simply make it look cooler. We've looked through the available aftermarket add-ons for the Tacoma to find a few that previous buyers felt strongly enough about to rate them highly on e-commerce sites. With holiday gift season approaching fast, any of these six items would make a good gift for the Tacoma owner in your life, or for yourself, if you drive one. These accessories were chosen for their usefulness, value, and positive reviews from buyers. Read to the end to learn more about how we selected these six accessories.
This bed step can help make loading and unloading easier
One simple and inexpensive add-on that makes your Tacoma more practial as a grocery hauler is the Goopol folding bed step that sells for $79.99 at Amazon. It's compatible with Tacomas from 2012 through 2023 that are equipped with a factory tow package, and comes with mounting hardware. The step folds into the dropped center portion of the Tacoma's bumper and extends when you need to reach over the tailgate and into the bed. It has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 200 buyers, with more than three out of four reviewers giving it five stars.
Many of them touted the usefulness of the step and its simple installation, although a couple had issues with the hardware and had to modify the mounting holes. A couple of buyers were disappointed that the quality of the plastic used for the step itself wasn't as high as the metal used for the bracket, but many pointed out that it was a good value for under $100.
The Harbor Freight Badland ZXR 9500 winch is helpful in off-road emergencies
If you take your Tacoma off-road, you may sometimes find yourself in need of a winch. If your truck is a TRD off-road ready version, you're more likely to be pulling someone else out of the muck than extricating your own truck, but serious off-roaders know how valuable winches can be. Harbor Freight's Badland line of winches is well-regarded by purchasers, and you can buy the Badland ZXR 12000 for $349.99 via Harbor Freight's website. The 12,000-pound capacity of this winch is more than enough to handle the Tacoma or a friend who needs help getting out of a tough spot.
Harbor Freight buyers give the ZXR 12000 an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars, with many of them comparing it favorably to much more expensive winches. Phil called it "a quality product at a great value," and Patrick noted that it "bolted right into place and runs like a charm! This winch is well worth every penny I paid for it."
If you want a winch on your Tacoma, you'll have to upgrade your front bumper
The Tacoma's stock front bumper has an imposing look, but you can't mount a winch to the fascia. To safely get the maximum pulling power from your winch, you'll need to upgrade your truck's front bumper. Owners of 2016 through 2023 model year Tacomas can visit Amazon and buy the Autoholic winch bumper for $315.99. It's made of laser-welded, powder-coated alloy steel and the winch plate supports up to 10,000 pounds of pulling power. It has a removable bull bar to protect the front of your Tacoma from impacts, and two D-ring mounts on the skid plate. There's also a light bar mount that fits bars from 20 to 22 inches, but you'll have to cut your stock fascia to install this bumper.
It has an average rating of 4.1 out of five stars from Amazon buyers, with several of them mentioning that it was easy to install and well-built. A couple said it wasn't packaged well from the seller and arrived with a few scratches, and a couple of buyers recommended sanding off the stock finish and repainting the bumper. One such buyer was Chief Mechanic, who gave it five stars and called it "good quality at a fair price."
Amazon sells an LED light bar that mounts in your Tacoma's hood scoop
If some of your off-road adventures happen at night, auxiliary LED lighting can help illuminate the path ahead of you. The large hood scoop on 2016 and later Tacomas is a handy spot to mount some extra lights, and Amazon sells a scoop light bar kit from iJDMTOY for $95.28. The kit comes with a 60 watt Xenon white LED light bar, mounting brackets and hardware, a relay harness with fuse, and a button-style switch.
It has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from Amazon buyers, with many mentioning that it was easy to install despite the lack of printed instructions. Some buyers opted to replace the kit's switch with a higher-quality aftermarket one, but most were happy to make use of the purely cosmetic feature on the hood of their Tacoma. 21 Taco Supreme reported "Absolutely no problems" and called it an "outstanding light."
A console organizer tray can keep your Tacoma's cab decluttered
If you've ever found yourself reaching across the seat or dashboard of your Tacoma to reel in a stray item or digging in your center console to locate a charging cord or a pair of glasses, the JDMCAR console tray organizer from Amazon can help you out. It usually sells for $16.99, but is currently being offered at a Black Friday special price of $12.59, a 26% discount. It's available in all black or black with red piping around the edges, and installs in seconds. The rubber liners are removable for easy cleaning, and the tray has three individual sections to keep your stuff separated.
It's just under 2 inches deep, and fits 2016 through 2023 Tacomas. The organizer tray has an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from nearly 8,000 Amazon buyers, with many mentioning the perfect fit, easy installation, and high-quality materials. JimiG gave it five stars and wrote that it arrived "good to go and fits perfect. Great little add on for a good price."
A tonneau cover keeps your bed contents clean and dry
If you live in a place where inclement weather comes around frequently, protecting the contents of your truck's bed is a priority. Tyger Auto makes tonneau covers for 2005 though 2025 Tacomas with 5- and 6-foot beds, and the tri-fold version for five-foot 2016-2023 Tacomas is currently on sale for $187.85, a 15% discount off the regular price of $221. It has 24 ounce marine-grade vinyl and an aircraft-quality aluminum frame, and comes with stainless steel clamps for quick installation. It won't fit Trail Special Edition Tacomas with in-bed storage boxes, but works with trucks with the Utility Track cargo management system.
It has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 7,000 Amazon buyers, with many mentioning the ease of installation and build quality. Some buyers mentioned that it can leak at the front corners, although Brandon Bridges blamed that on the Tacoma's bed construction and not the cover. He added that installation took him only about 20 minutes, and "if you ever do need to take it off, it's super easy and quick—done in about a minute by one person."
Methodology
To compile this list, we began with a consideration of what types of accessories would be most in demand for Tacoma owners. We then searched the online catalogs of SlashGear's array of preferred retailers for the most highly reviewed items. We excluded any product that didn't have at least a rating of four out of five stars, and scoured online feedback from customers for the products with the highest ratings and most consistent reviews.