Why Don't All New Cars Come With Fog Lights Anymore?

Whether we're talking about oil dipsticks or spare tires, many of the features that once came standard with vehicles have been discontinued in recent years. Now fog lights seem to be on the chopping block. On the surface, these decisions by car makers may seem baffling; after all, why remove something that once served a practical purpose? From shifting consumer preferences to efforts to keep costs down and technological advancements, there are several reasons a car manufacturer might decide to eliminate features that we once thought were essential.

But what about safety? After all, fog lights help us find our way in less than ideal road conditions, when visibility is poor and the weather makes it impossible for us to see what's in front of us. According to the Federal Highway Administration, low visibility conditions caused by fog and heavy precipitation contribute to more than 600 fatalities and 16,300 injuries in car crashes each year. Yet, these statistics don't seem to have had any effect on automakers removing fog lights from their vehicles.

That's because many car manufacturers believe modern headlight technology has improved to the point that they're no longer necessary. However, without any independent data on the effectiveness of this technology to back up these claims, it's hard to say whether car manufacturers believe it has truly rendered fog lights unnecessary or if they're just trying to save a few bucks. Still, whether we like it or not, it seems that cars without fog lights are here to stay.

