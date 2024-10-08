HID Vs. LED Headlights: Differences In Brightness And Lifespan

The early 20th century had the first automobiles fitted with kerosene oil lamps for night travel, which used an open flame and couldn't provide any visibility ahead. Luckily, automotive technology continued to evolve over the decades, and there are now high-tech options that utilize inert gas, photons, and even lasers.

Advertisement

HID (High-Intensity Discharge) headlights, also known as xenon headlights, first debuted in the U.S. in the 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII, and they were far from being a cheap add-on. HID works by making an electric arc between two points that travels through xenon gas inside the bulb.

Almost two decades later, Audi equipped their R8 with the first pair of all-LED headlights (LED low beams were used in some models previously). LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology uses electricity to energize semiconductors, which then release photons, which are the tiniest light particles possible.

Both of these headlight technologies are as effective as they are expensive and are among the reasons why modern headlights are so bright. In terms of measured brightness and functioning life, HID headlights put out 3,200 lumens and will last upwards of 3,500 hours. The LED design is even brighter, outputting up to 5,000 lumens and will last around 10,000 hours.

Advertisement