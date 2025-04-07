Why Don't All New Cars Come With Oil Dipsticks Anymore?

Keeping an eye on your car's oil is essential to maintaining its health and longevity. Other than getting the oil itself changed every few thousand miles, you should also be consistently checking the oil levels to ensure that nothing is out of the ordinary. The quickest and easiest way to inspect this has been through the use of an oil dipstick, a lengthy metal apparatus that sits inside and can be pulled out of your car's cylinder block to help tell you if your oil levels are running low. However, these handy attachments have been noticeably absent from some recent car models.

Advertisement

A number of manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW have begun to trade in the traditional oil dipstick for an electronic measurement system that detects exactly how much oil is present. While this implementation may at first appear to be the result of cost-cutting or space-saving measures as has been the case for spare tires as of late, companies assure that this move is being done as a way to adapt to consumer habits.

Speaking with Automotive News Canada in 2024, Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Andrew Brudnicki stated, "With digital oil level measurement, customers can easily monitor their vehicle's oil level in their vehicle's driver display and receive timely alerts if oil level is outside normal limits. This proactive approach helps to avert potential engine damage." Brudnicki added that the new method gives drivers a more accurate picture of how much oil to add.

Advertisement