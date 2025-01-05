7 Affordable Weathertech Alternatives That Are Just As Good (According To Users)

Winter is fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, and snow and colder temperatures have already arrived in some places. Winter weather means we're tracking snow, ice, and slush into our cars, which can damage carpets and even cause rusting in the floorboards. One way to protect your car from rust is to install rubber or plastic floor mats. David MacNeil founded WeatherTech in 1989 after finding himself dissatisfied with the quality of existing third-party floor mats. WeatherTech moved its headquarters and manufacturing facilities to Bollingbrook, Illinois in 2007, which gave the company plenty of opportunity to test its products in winter conditions.

WeatherTech has expanded its product line to include products for the home, tool and parts organizers, and even pet products. Its core product remains the trim-to fit and vehicle-specific floor and cargo mats, but WeatherTech products can be expensive. For example, a three-row set of mats for a 2024 Ford F150 with a Super Crew Cab will set you back $233.90 plus shipping if you order from the WeatherTech website. We hunted down the best products from among the myriad of available floor mat products, using reviews from previous buyers to guide us. Since the F150 has been the best-selling vehicle of any kind in the U.S. for more than four decades, we used the 2024 model as a comparison vehicle. Read on to learn about some of the best and most affordable alternatives to WeatherTech mats.

