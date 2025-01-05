7 Affordable Weathertech Alternatives That Are Just As Good (According To Users)
Winter is fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, and snow and colder temperatures have already arrived in some places. Winter weather means we're tracking snow, ice, and slush into our cars, which can damage carpets and even cause rusting in the floorboards. One way to protect your car from rust is to install rubber or plastic floor mats. David MacNeil founded WeatherTech in 1989 after finding himself dissatisfied with the quality of existing third-party floor mats. WeatherTech moved its headquarters and manufacturing facilities to Bollingbrook, Illinois in 2007, which gave the company plenty of opportunity to test its products in winter conditions.
WeatherTech has expanded its product line to include products for the home, tool and parts organizers, and even pet products. Its core product remains the trim-to fit and vehicle-specific floor and cargo mats, but WeatherTech products can be expensive. For example, a three-row set of mats for a 2024 Ford F150 with a Super Crew Cab will set you back $233.90 plus shipping if you order from the WeatherTech website. We hunted down the best products from among the myriad of available floor mat products, using reviews from previous buyers to guide us. Since the F150 has been the best-selling vehicle of any kind in the U.S. for more than four decades, we used the 2024 model as a comparison vehicle. Read on to learn about some of the best and most affordable alternatives to WeatherTech mats.
Husky Weatherbeaters are Amazon's top pick
The number one rated weather-resistant floor mats available from Amazon are from Husky Liners. A three-piece set of Husky Weatherbeater mats for the 2024 Ford F150 Super Crew pickup are just $139.99, almost $100 cheaper than the WeatherTech set. The Husky Weatherbeater liners have a stellar average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 13,000 buyers, with almost nine out of 10 awarding them the full five stars.
Only 3% of buyers gave the Weatherbeaters one or two stars, and the overwhelming majority rated them highly and praised their fit, durability, and ease of installation and cleaning. Steveodevo specified that he purchased them for his 2024 F150, and gave them five stars. "I couldn't be more impressed with their performance and quality," he wrote. "These mats are a perfect fit for my truck, covering the entire floor area including the footwells and hump areas seamlessly." Angie also gave five stars and noted that "They lay flat, cover perfectly, and are easy to clean."
LASFIT mats are less than half the price of WeatherTech mats
LASFIT's primary focus is on exterior and interior vehicle lighting products, but it also makes thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) floor mats for many vehicles. The three-piece set for 2022-2024 Ford F150 trucks is available from Amazon for $129.99 and fits models with or without rear under-seat storage. LASFIT uses laser scanning to ensure a tight fit, and the raised edges keep snow, mud, and slush contained. These mats are recyclable, but according to customer reviews will last a long time until they need to be tossed out.
LASFIT mats have an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 2,500 Amazon buyers, with more than 80% giving them five stars. At least two happy buyers compared them favorably to WeatherTech mats, including Austin Vincent, who put them in his 2024 F150. "Better than Weathertech in my opinion," he wrote, "They look great and have good coverage. Would recommend." Joel also gave them five stars and wrote, "Perfect fit! Best bang for your buck. High quality and thickness."
Oedro's floor mats are another good buy
Oedro is another company that makes TPE floor mats that enjoy strong customer feedback. The kit that covers front and rear seating areas for 2015-2025 F150 trucks with bench seating is normally $139.99 from Amazon, but is on sale for a limited time for $109.99, a 15% discount. The two-piece front-only set for F150s with bucket seats usually sells for $109.99, but sometimes you can catch them on sale.
Oedro mats have an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from almost 600 buyers, with more than three-quarters giving them five stars. One unnamed buyer gave them five stars and wrote, "I was going to buy weather tech mats but they were so expensive I decided to order these and see how it went. Glad I did. The others were over $300 and these a bit over $100. They fit perfect and will last me a long time."
Yitamotor's mats fit many vehicles, but not the F150
Yitamotor's product line for pickup trucks in includes running boards, light bars, towing mirrors, and cargo area covers. Yitamotor also makes a highly reviewed set of TPE floor mats for many trucks. They don't have a set that fits the current F150, but the three-piece TPE floor mat set for the well-appointed 2025 Chevy Silverado pickup is $99.99 if you have the rear under-seat storage box, and $109.99 if you don't. This set also fits GMC Sierra pickups and Silverado models going back to 2014, although pricing for mats for older trucks vary slightly. In comparison, the WeatherTech mats for the 2025 Silverado with the rear storage box are $158.95 plus shipping.
The Yitamotor mats have an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon buyers, with more than 75% giving them five stars. TexasGal titled her review, "WOW! Better than expected" and wrote, "I've had trucks for most of my life and purchased Husky and Weathertech before. Surely, mats at less than half the price would be less than half the satisfaction, right? Well they are NOT going back! I am extremely happy with them! The fit is very very good. The feel is very nice. Thick, yet just the right amount of pliable."
3W makes a custom-fit set of mats for many vehicles
Another highly-rated custom-fit floor mat product is the three-piece TPE set from 3W. The complete set for a 2024 Ford F150 normally sells for $129.99 but is now on sale at Amazon for $109.99, a 15% discount. This set doesn't fit F150 trucks with the storage box under the rear seat, but you could use the front mats from this set with a trim-to-fit mat for the back seat footwells.
They fit all F150 models from 2015 through 2025 and have an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from almost 850 buyers. More than four out of five reviewers have the 3W mats five stars, and only 5% of the ratings are one or two stars. Robert P. gave them five stars and wrote, "They are better quality than weather tech and honestly fit so much nicer. As someone who has been paying $250+ for every set of mats from weathertech, I am so blown away by these mats."
CAT trim-to-fit mats are also beloved by Amazon buyers
If you're willing to go with a set of trim-to fit floor mats instead of a custom-fit product, consider this four-piece set of heavy-duty floor mats from CAT. The CAT badge can be found on industrial forklifts, dump trucks, and loaders, but Caterpillar, Inc.'s flagship brand is also used on tools, watches, and safety equipment. Their ToughRide floor mat set ordinarily sells for $31.90 in black and $41.90 in gray or beige, but is now on sale in all three colors. As of this writing, the black set is available for a 10% discount at $35.99, the gray is 15% off at $35.62, and the beige is 24% off at $31.79. Unlike the mats listed above, these aren't custom-fitted to your particular vehicle, but that key difference is reflected in the bargain price.
The CAT mats have an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 4,000 buyers, with more than three-quarters of them giving them five stars. Many reviewers mentioned that they were durable and easy to clean, and some added that trimming them to fit their vehicle was a breeze. Han used them in his 2013 Chevy Malibu and wrote, "I recommend these if you're looking for a sturdy, all year round, weather proof car mat!"
Armor All also makes highly-rated trim-to-fit mats
Armor All makes an array of solutions, wipes, and detergent pods to clean and protect your car inside and out, but you can also buy a set of Armor All rubber trim-to-fit floor mats to protect your car's carpets and floorboards. You can get the two-piece set shown above from Amazon for just $29.99, but it only comes in black. The three-piece set adds a wide mat for the rear seat area, and sells for $44.99. It's also only available in black, but the four-piece set is available in black, grey, or tan.
Even though it comes with four individual mats, it's priced the same as the two-piece set at $29.99. You can also buy a separate 55.5 inch by 31.5 inch cargo mat for an additional $24.99 for use in the back of an SUV or pickup truck. The Armor All mats have an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 21,000 buyers, and more than 70% are five-star reviews. Donna Stuart gave the four-piece set five stars and noted that the mats fit perfectly in her Honda CRV. "I did not have to trim anything," she wrote. "It is definitely a quality product."
How we chose these products
We started with exhaustive internet and Amazon product searches to uncover the most popular floor mats on the market, and we eliminated any that did not have at least a rating of 4.5 out of five stars or 500 customer reviews. For the one highly rated product that wasn't available for the F150, we used the Chevy SIlverado pickup for comparison, since it was the second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2023.
We then perused the reviews to look for mats that fit well, were easy to clean, and lasted a long time. We gave priority placement to custom-fit mats, but included two highly-rated trim-to-fit mat sets for buyers looking for a budget-friendly solution with a bit of customizability.