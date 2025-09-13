5 Toyota 4Runner Mods That Will Take Your SUV To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few SUVs have a following like the one that the 4Runner enjoys. Hardly surprising, as since the first model launched in 1984, Toyota's rugged SUV offered a unique combination of the brand's legendary reliability with real off-road chops.

Of course, Toyota softened the 4Runner over the years to reach a wider audience. There is no V6 option anymore, either. In its place, Toyota installed a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, available in regular and hybrid form. Still, the brand-new, 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter shows that the SUV is still a serious off-roader, with significant upgrades installed from the factory. The existence of other off-road trims, like the TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro, further proves that point.

Fortunately, you can do the same on older 4Runners — or cheaper trims — and get the same, or even better results. These upgrades won't only improve the off-road performance but give your 4Runner the rugged look it deserves. Crucially, you can make your 4Runner look and run the way you want — not how Toyota engineers imagined. Excited yet? Here are five mods that will take your 4Runner to the next level.