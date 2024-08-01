Are Truck Running Boards Worth It And How Much Do They Cost To Install?

Running boards are popular upgrades for pickup trucks and SUVs. They're designed to help us climb into the cab more easily, as many SUVs and trucks sit significantly higher off the ground than do smaller vehicles like sedans, coupes, and vans. Running boards come in various designs and styles, ranging from basic flat platforms to tubular steps and even fully electric running boards that automatically and discretely retract when not in use. Regardless of the type of running board, the core purpose remains the same: to help drivers climb into their vehicles more easily.

When it comes to whether or not running boards are worth it, it really depends on you and your needs. They can be excellent upgrades for pickup truck and SUV owners. That's especially true for shorter drivers or anyone who owns a lifted vehicle. They can also be helpful for drivers with small children or anyone who has an injury or disability that hinders their movement. However, running boards also have their downsides. For one, some running boards can reduce your car's aerodynamics and lower your fuel mileage. Others are susceptible to the elements and may accumulate snow or ice during the winter, resulting in a slippery and dangerous surface. Finally, running boards can be pricey to purchase and install.

As you can see, there are many factors to consider before purchasing a set of truck running boards. Fortunately, we can help. As a former automotive repair technician who has installed numerous sets of running boards, I'll break down the ins and outs so you can understand the complete picture. Let's dive in and explore running boards in greater detail, including common types, whether they're worth it, and the installation costs.