10 Car Accessories Under $10 That Are Actually Worth Buying

What even is a car if it doesn't have cool LED lights as soon as you open the door, or if it can't let you set up a mobile working station? Apart from certain upgrades and gadgets that can be obtained when purchasing a car, there are several car accessories and peripherals that not only enhance the functionality of your car but also make it more practical or aesthetically pleasing. The best part is that a lot of these accessories are extremely affordable, but the impact they provide is huge. For instance, you can get a tire pressure monitoring system for under $10, which can report the accurate value of your tire's pressure in just a few seconds. This is extremely handy before you go on long road trips since you can refill your tire or check for punctures if the air pressure is low.

This made us wonder — there are surely many such inexpensive gadgets and accessories for cars that can be invaluable in certain situations. We dug through multiple Amazon listings to come up with a list of the best car accessories under $10 that are worth your money and time. From adding a missing feature to your old car to ensuring your phone never gets lost between the seats, we've covered a wide range of products that are sure to add value to everyone who drives a car.