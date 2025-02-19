6 Cool And Useful Gadgets To Add To Your Car's Dashboard
While it may not be the first thing you think of, one of the most important parts of your vehicle is your dashboard. After all, it's typically where you're getting all the pertinent information you need while in transit (and a great place for your passenger to kick up their heels on longer rides). Some people may find their dashboard to be a bit of a sensory overload, with a wide range of buttons, knobs, and common dashboard warning lights you may not understand that — while useful — could also potentially distracting and overwhelming.
If this is the case, you may think that adding even more third-party accessories to your dashboard is a step in the wrong direction. However, the right gadgets on your dash can actually make driving a more pleasant experience. They may even provide additional functionality that makes driving safer, or at the very least, offer conveniences that make it easier. Of course, not all gadgets — especially third-party devices from lesser-known brands — are built the same. (If you get stuck with a dud, here's the best way to clean your car's dashboard and remove sticky residue from any adhesives you used to mount it.)
To help you find which products are right for you, here are six cool and useful gadgets to add to your car's dashboard, based on positive feedback provided by drivers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these devices were selected can be found at the end of this list.
BothLin Wireless Charging Phone Mount
These days, most drivers have a phone mount on their dashboard that makes navigation, answering calls, checking social media, and texting easier while in the car (please don't text or check social media while driving, though). However, if you're not using a charging phone mount, it's a missed opportunity — the phone is already sitting there, so you might as well keep it charging so you don't need to worry about a low battery once you reach your destination. A wireless option — like the BothLin Wireless Charging Phone Mount — is even more convenient, as you don't need to plug a cable into your phone each time you place it in the mount.
The mount doubles as a 15-watt Qi wireless charging pad, which supports fast charging for a wide range of devices like the latest iPhone 16, as well as older models like the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S9+, and Galaxy Note. It includes a strong suction cup for easy, secure adhesion to your dash, and it also comes with a clip if you'd rather attach your phone to one of your air vents.
Over 3,600 Amazon customers have rated the mount a 4.4 out of 5, making it one of the top-reviewed phone mounts for functionality in its class. One downside to the product is that it's not a power bank, but merely a charger, so it won't work unless it's continuously connected to a power source. Even worse, if you need a QC 3.0 adapter to power the charger, one isn't included, though you may already have one on hand. Depending on which color you choose, the BothLin Wireless Charging Phone Mount costs between $29.97 and $35.99 on Amazon.
SinoTrack Heads Up Display
Using your smartphone for navigation can prove distracting if you're bombarded with push notifications, and large infotainment screens — while nice — can be even more overstimulating. If you're looking for a more minimalist product that provides pertinent information without distracting you with unnecessary extras, you should add a head-up display (HUD) to your dashboard, such as the SinoTrack Heads Up Display. SinoTrack's product is one of the better-reviewed HUDs on Amazon, with a 4.2 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 1,040 reviews.
The SinoTrack Heads Up Display has a very cool, retro aesthetic that would look right at home in the 1980s. Its large — but not tall — 5.5-inch screen fits well on your dash without obstructing your view. It can display your current speed in large, bright numbers, as well as driving time, mileage, direction, and the time. A compass is located right in the middle, and the HUD can also provide alerts for speeding and suspected driver fatigue.
While minimalism is kind of the point with a HUD such as this, it could stand to use a few more features that still wouldn't make your infotainment display redundant. For example, the Hudway Drive Pro is an underrated smart gadget worth adding to your car that offers more functionality, such as the ability to mirror any app from your smartphone. However, it costs $300 more than SinoTrack's device, and you may prefer the latter's vintage design over the hypermodern look of the former.
You may want to see if you even like the concept of a head-up display first by going with the much, much cheaper option offered by SinoTrack. The SinoTrack Heads Up Display is listed for $32.98 on Amazon but is currently available for $29.98.
Ceeniu Solar Car Air Freshener
Based on over 1,680 ratings from Amazon users, the Ceeniu Solar Car Air Freshener (F21 model) has a positive 4.1 out of 5 overall customer score. Not only does it help your vehicle's interior smell nice, but it also adds some visual flair with its UFO-inspired design, which will even spin when in direct sunlight. In fact, that spinning is part of its solar-powered mechanism, which allows the device to sustainably dispense aerosolized essential oils throughout your car without the need for batteries, cables, or fuel.
Constructed from a durable aluminum alloy, the solar air freshener will withstand temperatures well below freezing or up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Its adhesive bottom allows you to place it wherever you'd like on your dashboard, as well as move it whenever you feel like it. There are multiple kinds of scented oils you can buy as refills, allowing you to switch up the pleasant aromas in your car, as well.
The same brand also makes a newer smart model (the CF8) that is even higher-rated on Amazon and will automatically turn itself on and off when you're in the car, making it even more efficient — however, it's considerably more expensive. It's battery powered, but can also work with solar panels. You may also want to eschew your dashboard altogether and opt instead for Ceeniu's F26 air freshener, which is designed to fit securely in your cup holder.
Not all of Ceeniu's products are compatible with the same kinds of refills, though, so which you go with may even come down to which aromas you'd like to fill your car's interior with. The cologne/ocean-scented Ceeniu Solar Car Air Freshener retails for $49.99 on Amazon, and the cologne/mint ice bundle is the same price.
Luftrum Car Air Purifier
A lot of drivers like to use air fresheners to keep their vehicles smelling nice, but another — perhaps healthier — option is to use the Luftrum Car Air Purifier. Just as you may use a purifier in your home to remove dust, allergens, and other materials from the air you breathe, you can filter your car's air using this device. Luftrum manufactures household air purifiers, and there's no reason to think its Car Air Purifier is any less helpful. The product — which SlashGear calls one of the best mini air purifiers for your car — has an encouraging 4.2 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, averaged from over 340 user ratings.
The device has an integrated PM2.5 sensor and uses a four-stage filtration system to remove 99.9% of harmful substances down to 0.1 microns — like car exhaust, odors, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) — as well as chemicals emitted from plastics, which is a concern when nearby wildfires consume homes and other buildings. Its three-speed fan doesn't make much noise, and the device can last up to 60,000 hours. To prolong its life, it will automatically turn on and off in sync with your car engine, so it'll only purify air when you actually need it to.
The purifier even looks nice, with four colors to choose from and a stylish cloth cover to blend in better with your dash. One red flag is that over 10% of the product's Amazon reviews are 1 star out of 5, with several mentioning that it stopped working after just a few weeks. That's fairly concerning, but considering most reviews are positive and didn't have this problem, these defective devices seem to be outliers. Amazon sells the Luftrum Car Air Purifier for $109.99.
Veement V300 Dashcam
Dashcams are a must-have for your car these days and help protect against insurance fraud, monitor unattended vehicles, and more. Based on over 960 Amazon reviews, the Veement V300 Dashcam has a solid average customer score of 4.3 out of 5. The V300 will give you clear, high-definition video in 1296p resolution at 30 fps. It's equipped with a large, f/1.7 aperture that enables the camera to record detailed footage in low-light environments, so it will even work at night.
It also sports an ultra-wide 170-degree lens to capture a wide field of view, which gives you more information and context whenever you need to review your footage. The Veement V300 Dashcam is also pretty simple to operate, especially with its companion VeeCar app, and can stream footage in real time using built-in Wi-Fi. Also available are real-time previews and easy controls for downloading, editing, and sharing video. A compatible hardwire kit is also available that enables the device to go into 24/7 parking mode for enhanced security.
Budget cams usually have a catch, and the V300 is no different — for one thing, the V300 app is not available when you're connected to wireless CarPlay or Android Auto. In SlashGear's review of the V300 Dashcam, we also note that SD cards are sold separately. Many of the best dashcams you can buy also include rear cameras and have other features the V300 unfortunately lacks; however, they're also more expensive.
If you're on a tight budget and want to spend as little as possible while still having a quality camera above your dashboard, the V300 is a solid option. The Veement V300 Dashcam has a list price of $42.99 but is currently available for $27.99.
Boss Audio Systems Car Stereo
Not every accessory has to be kept on your dashboard — some can be integrated directly into it. This is very common when drivers wish to upgrade the stereo that came standard with their vehicle. The Boss Audio Systems Car Stereo is a good choice if you're looking for something that also allows you to use modern infotainment systems — it's compatible with Android Auto and is one of the best Apple CarPlay head units for your car. It also has a positive 4.1 out of 5 average customer score, based on over 2,450 Amazon reviews.
The Boss Audio Systems Car Stereo sports an easy-to-read 7-inch display that also affords you touchscreen controls. The device can connect to a vehicle's front and rear speakers, as well as its pre-amp subwoofer. It includes several different inputs, including USB, SD, AV, and rear and front camera ports. A steering wheel control module, sold separately, is also available to give you convenient fingertip controls.
In addition to playing AM/FM radio, the Boss Audio Systems Car Stereo allows you to take full advantage of Apple CarPlay apps, like Messages, Maps, and Podcasts, as well as the Siri voice assistant. Similarly, you can use Google Assistant and other Android Auto tools, including the best hidden Android Auto features. Software updates can be performed via USB.
Some potential downsides — according to the minority of negative reviews the device has accrued on Amazon — is that the audio can sound distorted at louder volumes and that Apple CarPlay can randomly disconnect. Many reviewers, however, are very happy with its CarPlay capabilities. The Boss Audio Systems Car Stereo (product code BVCP9700A-C) costs $189 on Amazon.
How these useful dashboard gadgets were selected for this list
To ensure that the recommended devices in this list reliably work as advertised, the reviews of drivers who've purchased and used them were referenced. These reviews came from Amazon customers. Because the retailer is so widely used, it has a larger base of users providing feedback on its products — the more people who are weighing in, the less impact that any fake or outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will have on overall scores, making these metrics more reliable. All the recommended items on this list have an overall customer score of 4.1 out of 5 or higher, based on at least 340 user ratings — if not thousands more.
In addition to reliability, the useful dashboard gadgets were selected for this list based on functionality and how useful they would be to most drivers. Different kinds of products were also included, so if you already have an infotainment system you like, you may still want to opt for a dashboard air purifier. You may already own a dashcam, but don't have a phone mount that wirelessly charges your device. This list is intended to give you a broad range of options so that, hopefully, you see something that you may find worth purchasing and adding to your car's dashboard.