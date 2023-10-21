6 Of The Best Apple CarPlay Head Units For Your Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While more and more vehicles are being manufactured with proprietary infotainment systems, many older vehicles lack an interactive display, leaving drivers without useful features like Apple CarPlay. While you can certainly get around without it, CarPlay is great for navigation and is a convenient way to use audio apps to listen to music and podcasts. It also provides an easy way to send and receive calls or texts while on the road.
If a vehicle isn't sold with a compatible display, you can purchase an aftermarket head unit that will work with the OS. Most are wired and will require you to plug in your iPhone, although many systems allow for wireless compatibility. These head units vary in price and functionality, as some are concerned with just basic infotainment features, while others offer premium audio experiences and other perks. You may also prefer devices that can be connected to dash and backup cameras or are also compatible with certain apps or Android Auto — especially if you share the vehicle with an Android user.
To help you choose which product is right for you, we are taking a look at six of the best Apple CarPlay head units available for your car.
Alpine Halo11 iLX-F511
Crutchfield's Alpine Halo11 iLX-F511 is a top-quality head unit that has both wired and wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. One thing that makes the Alpine Halo11 stand out is its large display — a floating 11-inch touchscreen that can fit in a standard-size radio dash opening. It has adjustable vertical mounting positions for the perfect viewing angle, and with its 1280x720 high-res display, you'll be able to quickly and clearly read all the information you need from CarPlay and other apps.
The audio is solid, too. The Alpine Halo11 can play lossless FLAC audio files and has six-channel time correction and a 13-band parametric equalizer. It has an HD radio tuner built-in and HDMI inputs will let you watch pretty much whatever you want using the unit. In addition, the unit also comes with USB ports, two proprietary camera inputs, six-channel preamp outputs, and a rear auxiliary input.
However, one reason you might not want to go with the Alpine Halo11 iLX-F511 is its high price — it costs a lot more than many other Apple CarPlay head units. Still, if you're okay with spending money to get the best possible accessories for your car, you can purchase the Alpine Halo11 iLX-F511 for $1,349.99 on Amazon.
Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX
The Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX gives you plenty of options for an interface, including Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The Apple CarPlay is wired only and will keep your iPhone charged with 1.5 amps of current, although you can buy a third-party adapter if you want wireless CarPlay. The unit itself has a nice eight-inch display that uses a proprietary enhanced user interface called NEX, which is intuitive to use and very customizable.
It can play lossless FLAC audio files and has auto equalizing and time alignment features, as well as a built-in 13-band graphic equalizer with touch controls, allowing you to adjust your audio preferences precisely to your taste. The unit also comes with a 58-inch USB extension cable, microphone, and visor bracket. However, installing the sub-chassis remote can be a little tricky and could require purchasing extra accessories that aren't included. Also, certain functions, like keyboard input and video playback, are restricted through a parking brake interlock system — that can be annoying, but it's a practical safety feature meant to prevent distracted driving.
The Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX is available from Amazon for $650.
Boss Audio Systems BVCP9700A
The Boss Audio Systems BVCP9700A is a relatively basic head unit that won't break the bank and can give you access to either Android Audio or Apple CarPlay. The seven-inch display is sharp and has responsive touchscreen controls. The unit has a USB input for both connecting and charging, as well as inputs for front and rear cameras. A useful feature is the ability to use your steering wheel buttons as control inputs for the device, allowing you to use CarPlay without taking your hands off the wheel. Hands-free Bluetooth controls are also available.
Despite being made by Boss Audio Systems, this head unit is more for functionality than it is for premium audio playing. It has front, rear, and sub pre-amp outputs, as well as built-in EQ presets, but for the most part it's a pretty basic sound system. If you're more interested in using Apple CarPlay for messaging and navigation than as a high-quality listening experience, it's still a solid — and affordable — choice.
Amazon sells the Boss Audio Systems BVCP9700A for $179.
Westods Wireless CarPlay Unit with Dash Cam
The Westods Portable Wireless CarPlay Smart Screen has an MSRP of $240, though Amazon is currently selling it for $200. Either price is impressive because this head unit also comes bundled with two cameras, making it a good deal. The ultrawide 10.26-inch HD display has touch controls and an adjustable viewing angle, and installation is fairly straightforward. Plus, the screen can be easily disassembled and removed if you're not using it, an especially convenient feature if you're looking to hide it or take it with you if you're worried about it being stolen in a break-in.
The unit allows for hands-free Bluetooth control and is AirPlay compatible, allowing you to wirelessly cast CarPlay to the screen. It has decent sound quality, FM capability, and can play 3D stereo audio. Another useful feature is that the unit can show you a split-screen of both the attached dash cam and rear camera or split-screen one angle with your CarPlay screen. The dash cam is 2.5K, the backup camera is 1080p, and an included 64 GB TF card allows for recording video.
While the Westods Portable Wireless CarPlay Smart Screen is relatively affordable, if you already own a front and rear camera — or just don't want them — you might want to spend your money on a different option that isn't bundled with cameras. You may also prefer something with additional features, like steering wheel controls, which this unit lacks.
Kenwood Excelon Reference DNR1007XR
If you're looking for a tablet-sized display, the 10-inch HD touchscreen of the Kenwood Excelon Reference DNR1007XR is a good option. It utilizes a floating panel mechanism with three-way position adjustment, so you'll be able to set it up someplace where you'll always have everything you need in view. The top-tier head unit comes with four camera inputs and many features that help it stand out from other products, like a physical touch knob, optional remote control, and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility.
The unit comes with built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and integrated Garmin navigation with 3D Terrain View. It also comes with HD radio and a superb audio experience, thanks in part to a parametric equalizer and a 13-band graphic EQ with time alignment, as well as the ability to play lossless FLAC files.
The premium cost of the Kenwood Excelon Reference DNR1007XR may turn off some prospective buyers — its list price is $2,000, although Amazon currently has it discounted for $1,600. If you're looking for a basic interface for CarPlay and don't need all the bells and whistles of the Excelon, you'll likely want to opt for something simpler and more affordable. However, those looking for a large screen, high-quality audio, and a unit with loaded features won't be disappointed with this product.
Carpuride W901
The nine-inch capacitive screen of the Carpuride W901 is a good middle size that isn't too big or too small. The device isn't necessarily a standout, but it comes with a lot of features you'd expect from the best Apple CarPlay head units, like voice control, 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, a variety of ports including USB, and an HD resolution of 1024x600. It also has a built-in FM transmitter and EQ presets for better audio. Another nice touch is that the display can sense ambient light and automatically adjust its screen brightness accordingly, so you'll always be able to see your navigation and other apps clearly.
One downside to the device is that it needs to be plugged into your 12-volt DC power adapter, so you won't be able to use it when the car isn't running and you won't be able to use your car's power adapter for anything else while the unit's in use. If that isn't a dealbreaker, you can normally find the Carpuride W901 on Amazon for $329.99.