The Best Way To Clean Your Car's Dashboard (And Get Rid Of Sticky Residue)

It's easy to forget the role that your dashboard plays while you're on the road. This is among the most visible parts of your car and holds many of the most important components of your vehicle, including the air vents, fuel gauge, hazard light buttons, speedometer, and warning lights, to name a few. Like the rest of your car's interior, it's important to make sure your dashboard is maintained properly, ensuring it has the longest potential life and you get the most use out of it.

One maintenance task you should try squeezing in regularly is giving your dash a good clean. Being such expansive surfaces, dashboards are often coated in dust, debris, and stains of all kinds, and it's far too easy to get filth or sticky residue on everything if you like to eat while driving. Keeping your dash clean will also help make it easier to view your car components and cut down on any harmful bacteria that can create odors and negatively affect your vehicle's air quality.

Tackling this task can be trickier than you might expect. On top of the many corners and crevices that can be tricky to access, it can also be a pain getting rid of stubborn stains or sticky residue that can seep into the surface of your dashboard. Thankfully, we have a handy guide to help you win the battle against any dirt or grime that you may come across in your car.

