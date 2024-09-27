The Best Way To Clean Your Car's Dashboard (And Get Rid Of Sticky Residue)
It's easy to forget the role that your dashboard plays while you're on the road. This is among the most visible parts of your car and holds many of the most important components of your vehicle, including the air vents, fuel gauge, hazard light buttons, speedometer, and warning lights, to name a few. Like the rest of your car's interior, it's important to make sure your dashboard is maintained properly, ensuring it has the longest potential life and you get the most use out of it.
One maintenance task you should try squeezing in regularly is giving your dash a good clean. Being such expansive surfaces, dashboards are often coated in dust, debris, and stains of all kinds, and it's far too easy to get filth or sticky residue on everything if you like to eat while driving. Keeping your dash clean will also help make it easier to view your car components and cut down on any harmful bacteria that can create odors and negatively affect your vehicle's air quality.
Tackling this task can be trickier than you might expect. On top of the many corners and crevices that can be tricky to access, it can also be a pain getting rid of stubborn stains or sticky residue that can seep into the surface of your dashboard. Thankfully, we have a handy guide to help you win the battle against any dirt or grime that you may come across in your car.
How to clean your dashboard
Be sure you have the necessary supplies for cleaning your dashboard on hand, such as a vacuum cleaner, two or three microfiber cloths, a quality cleanser spray, a dash-and-vent brush, and dash polish. If you have especially stubborn stains, you may also consider using an interior cleaner, depending on the severity.
Once you have your items in place, it's time to get started.
- Use your vacuum to get rid of loose particles. While some may opt to go straight to the microfiber for this, a vacuum will be more efficient at gathering larger pieces that would otherwise quickly dirty up a microfiber cloth.
- Mix your cleanser with some warm water and dip your microfiber into it. Squeeze it until it's relatively damp, then wipe your dashboard. After this, you can apply some interior cleaner to your microfiber to get rid of tougher stains or to clean a very sticky surface.
- Use your dash and vent brush to get dust out of your vents, cup holders, and instrument panels, being careful not to make scratches.
- With your second, dry microfiber, give your dash a good wipe-down to ensure it's dry.
- Apply some dash polish to the microfiber (or a new, clean microfiber, if necessary) and rub it over the dashboard. Dash polish will give your dashboard further resistance to UV rays.
There are some important things to keep in mind while cleaning your dash. Be sure to only apply spray to the microfiber as opposed to putting it on the dashboard directly. The liquids can seep into gaps or cracks that prove harmful to your vehicle. Likewise, be sure to avoid cleaning with any overly harsh chemicals, as these can be dangerous to both your car and your health as you breathe them in.