We Tried The Top-Rated Trunk Organizers: Which Is Best For Keeping Your Car Neat?

Cars are more than just a means of transportation for some people — it could be an extension of their personality, home, or even family. Because of that, many people tend to keep a lot of stuff in their vehicles, either in the back seats, cargo compartment, or trunk. While you can easily drop a bag or two in these places, it might be harder to keep track of things if you have smaller items.

That's why one of the most important things every car owner should keep in their trunk is a car organizer. This small box will help keep your stuff together, leading to a neater back seat. If you keep all your stuff in here, you could also say goodbye to spending a lot of time looking for stuff you placed in the back and has since rolled somewhere.

Of course, there are a ton of trunk organizer options out there, so we're picking three top-rated options that are under $20. We'll check out these items and see how they could carry my everyday stuff, how I could secure them to my car, and how easy they're easy to transport from my car to my home.