5 Must-Have Mods To Get Your Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Ready

The Toyota Tacoma is a good truck to take off-road, but like any vehicle you take off the main streets, you'll want to come prepared. There are many ways to ensure you have a good and safe time, and many mods you can make to your Tacoma — or any truck – come in at an affordable price. You'll be glad you grabbed some because you don't want to come back with scratches or damages to your Tacoma, as that can put quite a damper on a trip.

Mods you can pick up can range from budget-friendly as it gets to a more expensive end, so you'll need to figure out how much you're willing to spend before you start shopping around too much. Each item here is backed up by strong user scores and good word of mouth from Tacoma owners, so you shouldn't feel like you've been burned from buying anything listed here. A more in-depth explanation of how these mods were picked can be found at the end of the list.