13 Things To Consider Before Buying A Hybrid Vehicle

My first serious research into electric cars started in the early 2000s, when I had an environmental science teacher who proudly drove a Prius. He loved debating about the pros and cons of electric versus gas, from the costs to the ethics to whether the cars on the market looked cool. At the time, it was rare where I lived to spot a hybrid in the wild, but I never forgot those first conversations about battery recycling, MPG, and how ugly some people considered Priuses to be.

These days, buying a hybrid vehicle is even more complicated, especially because the market is saturated. With tons of decisions to make before you ever sign on the dotted line at a dealership, hybrid shopping can be intimidating. That said, there are plenty of benefits to choosing to buy a hybrid versus a gas-powered car or an all-electric model.

Here, though, we won't be listing out pros and cons. Instead, we'll cover all the angles to consider as you dive into the hybrid market, which happens to include various hybrid configurations and a long list of features to keep an eye out for.