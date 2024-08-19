What Are EV And Eco Modes On A Toyota Hybrid (And When Should You Use Them)?

Whether you're driving the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE or a hybrid Toyota Camry, when you don't activate a specific mode on your car, it defaults to using the gas engine and electric motor together to power the vehicle, in what's known as hybrid mode. This works well for most people; however, there may be times when you want to run your car using only its electric motor, and that's when EV mode on your Toyota Hybrid would come into play.

When your car is in EV mode, it operates in a way that's similar to a fully electric car but with some limitations. Activating EV mode turns off your gasoline engine completely, so your car has to rely solely on its battery and electric motor for propulsion. Unlike regular electric vehicles, a hybrid's EV mode isn't designed for traveling long distances or at high speeds. Instead, EV mode works best when you're driving at low speeds, like in a parking lot or short commutes where you won't need a lot of power. Since EV mode is practically silent, it's also a good option for driving in places where you don't want to make a lot of noise, like residential areas.

You'll only be able to use EV mode when specific conditions are met, including your battery being sufficiently charged and driving within its speed range, which is typically up to 25 mph. When your driving conditions don't meet these criteria, your car will automatically go back to hybrid mode.

