Here's What The Eco Mode In Your Car Actually Does

Modern cars have so many buttons you might feel like you need to be an automotive expert to keep up with them. The names on these buttons can give you an idea of what they do; for example, looking at your car's sports mode button, you might conclude activating it would give your car a sportier feel, and you'd be right. In contrast, eco mode isn't quite as easy to decipher at first glance. You may wonder if eco is short for economical or ecological. If you said economical, you'd be correct again. Even with that information, it's unclear what it does, so nobody would blame you for ignoring the eco button in favor of driving in standard mode. And in reality, in many cars there aren't substantial differences between the two modes.

Switching on your car's eco mode should make it more fuel-efficient, cutting back on how hard the engine works and slowing down acceleration. If you tend to have a lead foot when driving, eco mode can help slow you down because it reduces the throttle response and limits how fast the engine can rev. Theoretically, this should lead to your vehicle using less gas and decreasing its carbon footprint. You probably won't want to use eco mode if you are trying to get somewhere fast, but if you have time on your hands and are out for a leisurely drive, that could be the perfect time to give it a try.