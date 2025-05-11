5 Of The Fastest Hybrids You Can Buy For Daily Driving, Ranked By Top Speed

While you might not expect to see "hybrids for daily driving" and "top speed" in the same sentence, that's exactly what we're here to do. The mission of the typical hybrid vehicle is usually all about getting the maximum number of miles out of each gallon of fuel consumed, not calculating its maximum velocity. But as you are about to see, there are some hybrids, of both the conventional and the plug-in types, that incorporate high performance into their mission statements. We will let you in on five of the fastest hybrids you can buy for daily driving, progressively working our way up.

Advertisement

This means that there will be no hypercars or supercars, just daily drivers. Some may be expensive, but all of them hold more than one additional passenger comfortably. The first car here is our baseline. It's also the conventional hybrid you'd expect to see — the Toyota Prius, which has a top speed of 115 mph. The most recent version is much improved in the looks department compared to its predecessors.

The Toyota Prius uses an Atkinson-cycle, 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine, producing 150 horsepower that's assisted by two electric motors. This gives it a total system output of 194 hp when driven by the front wheels or 196 hp when equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD). The trip from 0-60 mph comes up in 7.1 seconds and the front-wheel drive estimated fuel economy is 52 mpg across the board, whether city, highway, or combined. Pricing starts at $28,350 MSRP.

Advertisement