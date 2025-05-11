5 Of The Fastest Hybrids You Can Buy For Daily Driving, Ranked By Top Speed
While you might not expect to see "hybrids for daily driving" and "top speed" in the same sentence, that's exactly what we're here to do. The mission of the typical hybrid vehicle is usually all about getting the maximum number of miles out of each gallon of fuel consumed, not calculating its maximum velocity. But as you are about to see, there are some hybrids, of both the conventional and the plug-in types, that incorporate high performance into their mission statements. We will let you in on five of the fastest hybrids you can buy for daily driving, progressively working our way up.
This means that there will be no hypercars or supercars, just daily drivers. Some may be expensive, but all of them hold more than one additional passenger comfortably. The first car here is our baseline. It's also the conventional hybrid you'd expect to see — the Toyota Prius, which has a top speed of 115 mph. The most recent version is much improved in the looks department compared to its predecessors.
The Toyota Prius uses an Atkinson-cycle, 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine, producing 150 horsepower that's assisted by two electric motors. This gives it a total system output of 194 hp when driven by the front wheels or 196 hp when equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD). The trip from 0-60 mph comes up in 7.1 seconds and the front-wheel drive estimated fuel economy is 52 mpg across the board, whether city, highway, or combined. Pricing starts at $28,350 MSRP.
2025 Toyota Crown Platinum - 129 mph
The 2025 Toyota Crown Platinum is a somewhat attainable conventional hybrid with a respectable top speed of 129 mph. The Crown Platinum is the top trim level of the all-wheel drive (AWD) Toyota Crown, which has replaced the Avalon as the peak car model in the Toyota range. The Platinum is our focus here since it is the only Crown trim that comes with Toyota's high-performance Hybrid MAX system.
Hybrid MAX pairs a 264-horsepower, 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with electric motors in both front and rear to produce a total system output of 340 horsepower. This provides performance of 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, with 0-100 mph taking 13.5 seconds. The transmission is a direct-shift six-speed automatic. EPA-estimated fuel economy of the Crown Platinum is 29 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined.
As the top trim of the top-end Crown, the 2025 Toyota Crown Platinum comes with a wide range of standard equipment. The Platinum trim gets you black leather seating, 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, full-time electronic all-wheel drive, automatic parking, dynamic rear steering, five selectable drive modes, heads-up display, and hands-free power trunk. Options include certain exterior paint colors (priced from $425 to $975), along with plenty of dealer accessories. The 2025 Toyota Crown Platinum is priced from $54,990 MSRP.
Lexus LS 500h - 141 mph
The 2025 Lexus LS 500h is the hybrid version of the Toyota luxury division's flagship sedan. As a plush-riding full-size luxo-barge, it blends the performance of its naturally aspirated, 295-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine sending power through a CVT with two electric motors to provide a total system output of 354 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard. Performance stats include 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds and 0-100 mph in 14.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Lexus LS 500h is 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined.
As you would expect of the top-tier Lexus sedan, nearly everything is included as standard equipment. This gets you a Mark Levinson 23-speaker, 2,400-watt Surround Sound audio system, a 28-way power front seat with massage and extended cushion, and a 24-inch head-up display. However, there are a few options available at extra cost, such as certain exterior paint colors ($500 to $3,100 extra) and upgraded Haku door trim ($1,200 extra), plus a wide variety of dealer-installed accessories. Pricing of the 2025 Lexus LS 500h starts at $115,210 MSRP.
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 3.5T E-SC - 150 mph
The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 3.5T E-SC stretches the definition of a hybrid by taking a unique approach toward using electrons to extend this car's performance envelope. Instead of using an electric motor to provide a smoother, quieter step-off from rest (as in a conventional hybrid) or enabling it to drive a limited distance on electric power (as in a plug-in hybrid), the GV80 Coupe 3.5T E-SC has a different way of providing hybrid power. It uses an electric supercharger powered by a 48-volt electrical system to boost the performance of its 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine to 409 horsepower.
Channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission powering all four wheels, it propels the Genesis GV80 Coupe 3.5T E-SC from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, 0-100 mph in 13.4 seconds, and on to an estimated top speed of 150 mph. The Genesis GV80 Coupe 3.5T E-SC is the brand's mid-size SUV coupe and comes with a wide range of standard equipment.
For the base price of $85,750 MSRP, you get 22-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, electronically-controlled suspension, power hands-free liftgate, Nappa leather seating, heated & ventilated seats in front and rear, carbon fiber trim, heated center armrest, heated power steering wheel, three-zone climate control, power door closure, 27-inch OLED display, Bang & Olufsen® premium audio system, and active noise control. The only options are some exterior paint color upgrades ($650 to $1,500) and several dealer-installed items. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 - 174 mph
The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 is the high-performance version of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan. It is a plug-in hybrid, based on a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine with an output of 433 horsepower. This engine is assisted by an electric motor that boosts the car's total output to 577 horsepower, going up to 604 horses and the higher 174 mph top speed when the Dynamic Plus package with the Race Start feature is specified (a $3,150 option). Performance outcomes with Race Start are a Mercedes-AMG-estimated 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, 0-100 mph in 9.2 seconds, and a top speed of 174 mph.
As the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, you also have the option of an EPA-estimated range of 42 miles of all-electric driving from its 21.2 kWh battery pack. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. Pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 starts at $88,000 MSRP, with plenty of options available at additional cost as the upscale German manufacturers prefer.
2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - 202 mph
The 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is a high-performance plug-in hybrid vehicle that sits at the pinnacle of the Panamera model range. It is the most powerful and fastest production Panamera ever made, achieving a lap time of 7:24.17 around the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife. This makes the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid the fastest hybrid executive-class sedan ever to lap the track at that point in time. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid combines its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine putting out 591 horsepower with a 187-horsepower electric motor built into its PDK transmission.
Twin-scroll turbos and higher boost pressures have led to an increase in power over the previous version of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Total system output is 771 horsepower, which enables the Turbo S E-Hybrid to achieve a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph. The EPA has not yet tested the fuel economy of the 2025 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
A Porsche Active Ride suspension system works with the Panamera's 400V hybrid system to eliminate body roll in the corners. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system (PCCB) is standard equipment, providing excellent stopping power. As with any other top-of-the-line Porsche model, the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can be ordered with numerous comfort, convenience, and performance enhancements — the sky's the limit. The base price of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is $230,700 MSRP.