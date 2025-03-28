2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe Review: E-Supercharger Brings Power, But Is The SUV Still Best?

Last year, we got behind the wheel of the Genesis GV80 and found it to be an excellent luxury SUV. It was quiet, comfortable, powerful, and every stitch in the cabin felt expertly sewn. Aside from some small issues like the lack of an electrified option (which is available on the smaller GV70) and the cramped nature of the optional third row, Genesis knocked it out of the park with that one.

The all-new 2025 GV80 Coupe seeks to expand on the appeal of that excellent vehicle by introducing a sloping rear roofline that sets it apart from its sibling. A sloping roofline that makes an SUV look more like a coupe while simultaneously reducing headroom isn't everyone's idea of a good time, but it's a pretty popular trend amongst luxury SUVs. To that end, you can't blame Genesis for following in the footsteps of other automakers, but as a trend it remains a head-scratcher.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Along with the seemingly-more appealing style choice, the GV80 Coupe also adds a few other distinctions. For starters, there's no third row option: it wouldn't make much sense with decreased interior space. Then, there's the powertrain. The electrification we were missing in the standard model shows up in a small, untraditional way, via an electric-powered supercharger. The standard model gets a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, but the Coupe pairs that engine with a 48-volt electric supercharger for even more power and better fuel economy. It's not a full EV, but it's certainly intriguing.

