Volvo Targets US Market With Next-Gen Made-In-America Hybrid

Volvo has not divulged much about this new American-made hybrid vehicle, nor has it shown a prototype. What it did say was that hybrid technology has proven to be in higher demand in the U.S. than electric at the moment, and so could be a vital component in maintaining the brand's presence in the country.

"Electrification has not picked up as fast as we thought a few years ago," Hakan Samuelsson, the chief executive of Volvo Cars, said in an interview quote obtained by the New York Times. "We think we need hybrid cars longer."

Volvo is looking to increase its overall sales in the U.S. by about 60% in the next five years, a good 125,000 units up from its sales figures last year. Expanding the scale and operations of the Volvo manufacturing plant in South Carolina will also help Volvo to recoup losses from the import tariffs instated this year. Imports from Volvo's homeland in Sweden are currently subject to a 15% levy, though this rate could change as new deals are finalized with the United States government.