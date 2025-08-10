Where Are Volvo's Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?
Volvo cars are made in a variety of locations all around the world. These locations include manufacturing plants and assembly factories in Sweden, Belgium, South Carolina, Malaysia, and three locations in China. In addition, the company manufactures components for Volvo cars in Sweden and in China. It also has design centers in Sweden, China, and California and an R&D center in Denmark.
In terms of which cars are made in each of these locations, let's start in Sweden. Its Gothenburg plant is Volvo's original production facility and has been operating since the 1950s. It produces the XC60, the V90 Cross Country, and the XC90, which our reviewer found to be a hybrid SUV, updated where it matters most. Also in Europe is the Gent, Belgium plant, where the XC40 and XC40 Recharge, the V60 Cross Country, the C40 Recharge, and the fully electric, luxury EX30 will be produced. Crossing the Atlantic, we come to Volvo's Charleston, South Carolina factory, where the EX90 is made. Finally, we arrive in China, where Volvo has three production plants that make Volvo cars primarily for the Chinese market. Its Daqing facility makes the S90 and S90L. Chengdu produces the S60, the XC60, the EX30, and the EX90. Luqaio makes the XC40 and XC40 Recharge.
Who owns the company that makes Volvo cars today?
In 2010, Chinese automaker Geely acquired Volvo. Geely was founded in 1986 by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu. It entered the carmaking business in 1997, and in 2001, Geely became the first privately-owned Chinese car company. Geely went on to become one of China's top 10 automakers in 2002. It was established as the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2003, and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005. The Geely Group's 2024 automotive sales numbered over 3 million units from all of its brands. Of these, a total of over 760,000 were from the Volvo brand, representing an 8% increase over Volvo sales in 2023 and hitting a new sales record. Around 370,000 were sold in Europe, 156,000 were sold in China, and 125,000 were sold in the U.S. The best-selling Volvo models in 2024 were the XC60, XC40, EX40, and XC90.
Geely's portfolio of other automotive brands includes Geely Auto, ZEEKR, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co, and Farizon, a producer of commercial electric vehicles. Geely Group is also a major producer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which include both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The Geely Group's sales of NEVs in 2024 totaled almost half of its total sales for the year.