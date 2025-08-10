Where Are Volvo's Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Volvo cars are made in a variety of locations all around the world. These locations include manufacturing plants and assembly factories in Sweden, Belgium, South Carolina, Malaysia, and three locations in China. In addition, the company manufactures components for Volvo cars in Sweden and in China. It also has design centers in Sweden, China, and California and an R&D center in Denmark.

In terms of which cars are made in each of these locations, let's start in Sweden. Its Gothenburg plant is Volvo's original production facility and has been operating since the 1950s. It produces the XC60, the V90 Cross Country, and the XC90, which our reviewer found to be a hybrid SUV, updated where it matters most. Also in Europe is the Gent, Belgium plant, where the XC40 and XC40 Recharge, the V60 Cross Country, the C40 Recharge, and the fully electric, luxury EX30 will be produced. Crossing the Atlantic, we come to Volvo's Charleston, South Carolina factory, where the EX90 is made. Finally, we arrive in China, where Volvo has three production plants that make Volvo cars primarily for the Chinese market. Its Daqing facility makes the S90 and S90L. Chengdu produces the S60, the XC60, the EX30, and the EX90. Luqaio makes the XC40 and XC40 Recharge.