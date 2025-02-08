This Ford Truck Is Poised To Take Pickups To The Next Level (Just Not In America)

American buyers have the benefit of choice in the pickup truck segment. The market has choices from gas, diesel, electric, or hybrid trucks in compact, midsize, and full-size configurations. For instance, legacy truck maker Ram has the 1500 in a range-extended electric Ramcharger or REV all-electric guise, while Chevy has the Silverado EV selling alongside gas and diesel variants.

Meanwhile, Ford offers hybrid variants of the Maverick and F-150, while the F-150 Lightning EV covers the battery-electric segment. If something is missing among the many choices available in the truck segment, it's the plug-in-hybrid (PHEV). However, Ford is filling the niche with a new truck that combines a gas-powered EcoBoost engine with an electric motor and a modest battery pack to deliver excellent fuel economy and a few miles of zero-emissions driving.

Ford introduced the Ranger in 2024 to shake up the midsize truck segment. The Ranger has a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-pot, a 2.7-liter turbo V6, or a turbocharged 405-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 if you go for the Ranger Raptor. Ford is taking it to the next level with a new Ranger plug-in hybrid variant, but it won't be coming to its American motherland for reasons unbeknownst to all.

