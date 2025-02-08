This Ford Truck Is Poised To Take Pickups To The Next Level (Just Not In America)
American buyers have the benefit of choice in the pickup truck segment. The market has choices from gas, diesel, electric, or hybrid trucks in compact, midsize, and full-size configurations. For instance, legacy truck maker Ram has the 1500 in a range-extended electric Ramcharger or REV all-electric guise, while Chevy has the Silverado EV selling alongside gas and diesel variants.
Meanwhile, Ford offers hybrid variants of the Maverick and F-150, while the F-150 Lightning EV covers the battery-electric segment. If something is missing among the many choices available in the truck segment, it's the plug-in-hybrid (PHEV). However, Ford is filling the niche with a new truck that combines a gas-powered EcoBoost engine with an electric motor and a modest battery pack to deliver excellent fuel economy and a few miles of zero-emissions driving.
Ford introduced the Ranger in 2024 to shake up the midsize truck segment. The Ranger has a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-pot, a 2.7-liter turbo V6, or a turbocharged 405-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 if you go for the Ranger Raptor. Ford is taking it to the next level with a new Ranger plug-in hybrid variant, but it won't be coming to its American motherland for reasons unbeknownst to all.
Europe and the rest of the world is getting a Ford Ranger PHEV
The Ford Ranger PHEV debuted mid-2024 as the first-ever plug-in hybrid version of the Blue Oval's popular midsize pickup. Despite the plug-in hybrid powertrain, Ford claims the Ranger PHEV offers full towing, payload, and off-roading abilities. Under the hood is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder gas engine, a 10-speed automatic gearbox, a 75 kW electric motor, and an 11.8 kWh battery pack.
The Ford Ranger EV produces 275 horsepower (279 PS) and 509 lb-ft of torque (690 Nm) thanks to its PHEV powertrain. For context, it churns out more torque than the gas-powered Ranger Raptor (430 lb-ft) and the overseas-only Ranger Raptor with a twin-turbocharged diesel V6 that produces 443 lb-ft. Moreover, the Ranger PHEV offers up to 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric driving range while still capable of towing up to 7,700 pounds or carrying up to a ton of payload.
When the going gets rough, the Ranger PHEV's e-4WD system has a dual-range transfer box and a rear differential lock to conquer rugged terrain. Sweetening the pie is Pro Power Onboard technology that includes 2.3 kW or 6.9 kW power outlets in the truck bed to power tools or home appliances. We have no word on whether Ford intends to bring the Ranger PHEV to American shores, but it'll be an excellent complement to the Maverick hybrid and F-150 hybrid if it does.