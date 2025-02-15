F-150 Hybrid Models: How Many Miles Per Gallon Should You Expect From These Trucks?

For the 2022 model year, Ford introduced its next generation of the most popular vehicle in the United States, the Ford F-150. It was here that people were able to get this legendary pickup truck as an electric vehicle with the F-150 Lightning. While it is great that Ford has created a vehicle that can look to the future, not everybody is equipped to have an EV in their everyday life. However, that does not mean that those people do not want to be a little more environmentally conscious. These folks could also just want to save a bit more money on gas. Well, along with the all-electric option, Ford has also made many of its F-150 trims with the ability to have a hybrid powertrain.

Ford launched the hybrid F-150 for the 2021 model year, and over the next few years, the company has made an effort to make this powertrain more commonplace in the F-150, as well as cost less for the potential buyer. This hybrid model is accomplished by pairing a hybrid motor with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, a combination called the PowerBoost. The truck is available with that engine on its own, but it costs the same with the hybrid motor. So, why would you not want to save money? You do not have to pay more upfront, and based on the numbers, you will be filling up your gas tank a lot less often than you would if you were strictly running on the 3.5L V6.