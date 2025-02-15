F-150 Hybrid Models: How Many Miles Per Gallon Should You Expect From These Trucks?
For the 2022 model year, Ford introduced its next generation of the most popular vehicle in the United States, the Ford F-150. It was here that people were able to get this legendary pickup truck as an electric vehicle with the F-150 Lightning. While it is great that Ford has created a vehicle that can look to the future, not everybody is equipped to have an EV in their everyday life. However, that does not mean that those people do not want to be a little more environmentally conscious. These folks could also just want to save a bit more money on gas. Well, along with the all-electric option, Ford has also made many of its F-150 trims with the ability to have a hybrid powertrain.
Ford launched the hybrid F-150 for the 2021 model year, and over the next few years, the company has made an effort to make this powertrain more commonplace in the F-150, as well as cost less for the potential buyer. This hybrid model is accomplished by pairing a hybrid motor with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, a combination called the PowerBoost. The truck is available with that engine on its own, but it costs the same with the hybrid motor. So, why would you not want to save money? You do not have to pay more upfront, and based on the numbers, you will be filling up your gas tank a lot less often than you would if you were strictly running on the 3.5L V6.
A significant improvement
The Ford F-150 has never been a bastion of great fuel economy. After all, it is a full-size pickup truck, and to expect to get 30 mpg would be rather foolish. If you were to get an F-150 with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine on its own, you are looking at a combined 19 mpg for the truck. Its highway miles aren't too terrible at 24 mpg, but it is in the city where it really falters, averaging just 16 mpg. Luckily, it is here where the PowerBoost hybrid version of the truck is able to improve things dramatically.
For its highway mileage, the EPA estimates that the hybrid is exactly the same as the standard gas-powered truck at 24 mpg. However, you see the city mileage improve to 22 mpg, bringing the overall combined number up to 23 mpg. The reason the hybrid operates far more efficiently in the city is that the hybrid motor is activated at lower speeds, which is what you tend to drive in urban areas. On the whole, the EPA places the hybrid F-150's range on a single tank of gas at 704 miles.
The non-hybrid version of the truck maxes out its range at 684, but that is if you have the largest tank option available at 36 gallons. Your tank size could be as low as 23 gallons, which would put your range at an estimated 437 miles. Meanwhile, the hybrid comes with a 30.6-gallon capacity tank, so those estimated 704 miles are a bit more locked into place. The Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid clearly has some pretty big savings in the long run.