What Happens If Your Hybrid Battery Dies?

In hybrid vehicles, a high-voltage battery serves as the primary power source for the electric motor. These components and the electronics that govern them work with the car's internal combustion engine (ICE) to provide instant torque and save fuel.This system also allows drivers of hybrid cars to enjoy quiet, emissions-free moments at lower speeds. As you might expect, the high-voltage batteries used to power these motors are quite hearty. In fact, most hybrid batteries can last 10 to 15 years depending on driving conditions and charging habits, but all hybrid car batteries lose capacity over time and will eventually need to be replaced. This can be quite expensive; Toyota Prius owners can save money by swapping their own batteries, although this can be a risky DIY job.

Changing an internal combustion-powered car battery is a simpler matter, and a dead ICE battery can usually be remedied with a quick jump start. If the high-voltage battery in a hybrid vehicle calls it quits, you'll probably need more than a quick boost from a friendly passer-by or your handy portable battery pack. After all, high-voltage hybrid car batteries are essential to the motor's operation. So, when the battery dies, the car will likely perform poorly and less efficiently, and might not even run at all.