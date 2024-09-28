Replacing The Hybrid Battery In Your Honda Accord: Is It Worth It?
Hybrid vehicles offer some distinct advantages over traditional gasoline-only models, such as enhanced fuel economy, and reduced emissions. However, there are some drawbacks to owning a hybrid, such as the costs associated with replacing your battery. Hybrid systems have proven to be very reliable over the last 25 years, and to avoid trouble, you can utilize maintenance tips to help your hybrid car's battery health.
According to Cars.com, very few hybrid owners have had to replace a failed battery prior to 8 years or 100,000 miles. In terms of Honda specifically, we had an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid, and enjoyed the polished combination drivetrain and high-quality engineering on display. This model also made our best hybrid cars of 2023, ranking close to the top of the list. So, is it worth it to swap out a failed Honda Accord hybrid battery for a fresh one? The answer is most often, yes.
A Honda Accord Hybrid high voltage battery typically is priced around $4,000 to replace, per Repairpal.com. If you're Honda Accord hybrid suffers a battery failure and the vehicle is still under warranty, it's a no brainer, take your vehicle in for repair. But, what if it's out of warranty, should you still pay for an expensive replacement? For a definitive answer to that question, it's crucial to consider the overall condition of the car, and current resale value.
Are there more issues beyond the battery?
Since all Honda hybrid vehicles feature an 8 year or 100,000-mile warranty (which is also transferable), if you're trying to decide to repair or get a new vehicle, you obviously either have an older model or you've gone well into the six-figure mileage territory. Besides the battery, how are the other vehicle systems and components holding up? Do you habitually have to fix problems one-after-another? Are there any problems which compromise safe operation on the roads?
If the hybrid is going to require extensive repairs beyond replacing the battery, and is frequently experiencing some kind of malfunction, it becomes more viable to consider replacing it rather than investing more money. For example, some of the most expensive car repairs, according to Auto.HowStuffWorks.com, have to do with the engine (which can reach repair costs of $10,000), transmission problems (that can cost upwards of $5,000), and airbag system failures (which can sit at around $4,000).
In general, if the cost of repair is relatively close to the current value of the car, it's better to get a new vehicle. But, one of the advantages of hybrids is that they tend to hold their value over time. For example, a 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid has a resale value of just over $19,000 with a trade of over $17,000, per KellyBlueBook.com. Therefore, unless there are several costly repairs required, it's worth sticking with your current Accord hybrid and going ahead with a new battery.