Replacing The Hybrid Battery In Your Honda Accord: Is It Worth It?

Hybrid vehicles offer some distinct advantages over traditional gasoline-only models, such as enhanced fuel economy, and reduced emissions. However, there are some drawbacks to owning a hybrid, such as the costs associated with replacing your battery. Hybrid systems have proven to be very reliable over the last 25 years, and to avoid trouble, you can utilize maintenance tips to help your hybrid car's battery health.

Advertisement

According to Cars.com, very few hybrid owners have had to replace a failed battery prior to 8 years or 100,000 miles. In terms of Honda specifically, we had an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid, and enjoyed the polished combination drivetrain and high-quality engineering on display. This model also made our best hybrid cars of 2023, ranking close to the top of the list. So, is it worth it to swap out a failed Honda Accord hybrid battery for a fresh one? The answer is most often, yes.

A Honda Accord Hybrid high voltage battery typically is priced around $4,000 to replace, per Repairpal.com. If you're Honda Accord hybrid suffers a battery failure and the vehicle is still under warranty, it's a no brainer, take your vehicle in for repair. But, what if it's out of warranty, should you still pay for an expensive replacement? For a definitive answer to that question, it's crucial to consider the overall condition of the car, and current resale value.

Advertisement