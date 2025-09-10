5 Affordable Alternatives To The Harley-Davidson Sprint
One of the major motorcycle brands, Harley-Davidson, is renowned for producing big and beefy cruisers. However, the company has its fair share of smaller displacement bikes. One of the most interesting chapters in its 120+ years of legacy came about in 1961. Amidst a flurry of modest power output bikes from Europe, the U.K., and Japan, Harley-Davidson started importing the Sprint 250 from its Italian brand, Aermacchi. The bike was equipped with a 250cc engine that produced 18 hp at 7,500 rpm, had a 4-gallon fuel tank, and a flat saddle seat. Cycle World praised Sprint by saying, "Harley-Davidson's Sprint really is quite a bike ... and it appears to be, in every way, a thoroughly sturdy and reliable piece of transportation."
Harley-Davidson bumped the engine and introduced the Sprint with a 350cc edition. Fast forward to today, Harley-Davidson has confirmed that it will be reviving the Sprint name with a 2026 model. The new Sprint will be an entry-level motorcycle, and as per H-D's CEO (via Motorcycle.com), it will be priced below $6,000. This will make the 2026 Sprint the least powerful bike in Harley-Davidson's bike portfolio, and will open new markets for the company, as it will cater to the growing demands of accessible and beginner-friendly bikes.
While other details are unknown, it is speculated that the new Sprint will come with a sub-500cc engine. With competition from brands like Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, and Yamaha, Sprint has a challenging future ahead, as there is no shortage of alternatives that you can buy today.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Kawasaki Z500
Kawasaki offers a bunch of bikes suitable for city rides. Among them is the new Ninja 500, which is also the most affordable Ninja series bike from the green brand. In 2024, Kawasaki discontinued the Ninja 400 in many major markets, including the United States and India, and introduced the Ninja 500. The Ninja 500 is one of the best sport-bike alternatives to the upcoming Harley-Davidson Sprint, as it has a price tag starting at $5,299 for the non-ABS model. The Ninja 500 comes with a 451cc engine, reaches a top speed of 118 mph, and produces a maximum output of 51 hp at 10,000 rpm with 31.7 lb-ft of torque. There are multiple models of the Ninja 500, including the KRT Edition, SE ABS, and SE KRT Edition ABS, each fitting the bill as a full-fairing alternative to the Sprint.
Kawasaki also has a naked vehicle that falls under the same category as the 2026 Sprint, the Z500, which replaces the Z400. While the Ninja 500 and Z500 share the same engine, frame, and brakes, both are differentiated in terms of styling. The Z500 is a naked city-tourer, which, as per Fast Bikes Magazine, leans more towards a "commuter who might ride in their casuals." The Kawasaki Z500 comes standard with ABS and costs $5,599. There is also an SE ABS variant that features some extra goodies such as LED turn signals, frame sliders, pillion seat cover, special edition graphics, a USB-C outlet, tank and knee pads, and costs $6,299. Kawasaki sets the destination charge at $650, but it may vary by dealer.
Yamaha MT-03
The Yamaha MT-03 is the smallest displacement street bike from the Japanese automaker in the U.S. and also the one to offer a gateway to the company's iconic MT lineup. Notably, the MT (Mega Torque or Master of Torque) lineup was first introduced in 2005, with the MT-01 being the first bike in the series. A year later, Yamaha treated its fans with an entry-level MT-03, which was powered by an XT660 engine. The first-generation MT-03 was in production till 2013, and despite it being a capable naked bike, due to a shift in Yamaha's strategy, the company introduced a completely revamped MT-03 in 2016.
The 2016 MT-03 was powered by a 321cc engine, similar to that of the YZF-R3, and was in production till 2019. The MT-03, in its 2025 avatar, starts at $4,999, plus an additional $600 destination charge and $350 supply chain surcharge. It is considered one of the best daily commuters and beginner-friendly Yamaha bikes available in the market. It weighs just 373 pounds, which is very close to the expected weight of the upcoming Harley-Davidson 2026 Sprint. Some owners also claim it to be a comfortable and capable bike for long rides.
According to Yamaha UK, it is powered by a 321cc engine that produces 41 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 MT-03 features an updated taillight setup, Yamaha Y-Connect smartphone connectivity, LCD display, assist and slipper Clutch and LED turn signals, among other new features, making it a great alternative to the 2026 Harley-Davidson Sprint.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Royal Enfield, the Indian motorcycle giant, has been making waves across the globe with its new offerings. Once a British brand, Royal Enfield is now owned by India's Eicher Motors, which is in the business of tractor manufacturing. Royal Enfield offers a total of 14 models in the U.S., out of which the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the closest match to the upcoming Harley-Davidson 2026 Sprint. While there are Royal Enfield models, thanks to its 450cc engine displacement, the Guerrilla can be the model to beat for the Sprint. This naked city cruiser isn't big by any means in the U.S., where, according to Cycle World, 75% of bikes sold are 750cc or above.
However, in its ride review, Cycle World said that the Guerilla 450 is an "easygoing, unintimidating, and fast enough" bike that will let you cruise through city traffic. Royal Enfield markets this bike as the one that doesn't feature unnecessary flamboyance and unwanted plastic. Instead, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been calibrated by real riders and not bots for the best possible on-road experience. The 452cc engine produces 40 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque in two riding modes: Performance and Eco.
Revzilla also commended the bike's light steering and torquey engine, saying the "Guerrilla is at home in the city." The Guerrilla 450 also sits at a price point similar to that of the 2026 Sprint in the $5,000+ range.
Honda Rebel 500
SlashGear ranks Honda as the best motorcycle brand. With several successful models in its portfolio, Honda accounted for over 40% of global motorcycle sales for the 2024 fiscal year — setting records across its global network. This year, Honda's cumulative global production also surpassed the 500 million-unit milestone. Out of the lot, under its iconic Rebel series, the company sells the Honda Rebel 500.
The Honda Rebel is one of the most reliable models you can buy and is also one of the best bikes for new riders. The Honda Rebel 500, in particular, offers the cruiser experience at a significantly lower price point compared to what you'd pay for an Indian Scout or a Harley. The 2025 Honda Rebel 500 comes equipped with a 471cc engine that produces approximately 45.6 hp and 32 lb-ft of torque. Although the bike starts at $6,499, plus a $600 destination charge, which is slightly higher than the expected cost of the Harley-Davidson Sprint 2026, the Rebel 500 remains a fitting competitor in other areas.
The Honda Rebel was first introduced in 2017, and over the years, it has received several upgrades. For the 2025 model, the Honda Rebel gets handlebars with a tapered design, an improved LCD for reduced reflection, color-matched fenders, and the chassis has been tweaked to offer a relaxed riding position, among other features in a long list of additions.
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X
Alongside Royal Enfield, Triumph remains one of the oldest surviving (and thriving) motorcycle manufacturing companies in the world. Triumph also has a couple of bikes that could give tough competition to the upcoming Harley-Davidson Sprint 2026. Both the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 were built in partnership with India-based global motorcycle giant Baja officially marked Triumph's entry into the sub-500cc segment.
Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share the 398cc TR-series engine, which produces 39.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 27.7 lb-ft of torque. Both bikes have also impressed reviewers with ride quality. Motorcycle News praised the Speed 400 by saying, "the Triumph Speed 400 not only looks like a quality machine, but more importantly, it rides like one too." Apart from the extra accessories for a more rugged look, both share design underpinnings.
According to Cycle World, unlike other adventure bikes in its segment, the Scrambler X "feels natural and proper." In 2025, the Speed 400 comes at a starting price of $5,295, while the Scrambler 400 X, a bit costlier at $5,895, both pose a threat to the upcoming 2026 Sprint.
Methodology
To come up with the list of affordable alternatives to the upcoming Harley-Davidson Sprint 2026, we researched the Sprint's legacy, specs, performance, and the market space the bike aims to serve with its 2026 launch. Next, we identified bikes from other brands that fall into the same category, emphasizing 500cc displacement, accessibility to beginners, availability in the U.S., and sharing a price range with the H-D Sprint. For bike details, we rely not only on official manufacturers' websites but also on real-world testing and professional reviews from trusted publications, such as Motorcycle News, Cycle World, Road Dirt TV, and SlashGear's own article base.