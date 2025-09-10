5 Affordable Alternatives To The Harley-Davidson Sprint

One of the major motorcycle brands, Harley-Davidson, is renowned for producing big and beefy cruisers. However, the company has its fair share of smaller displacement bikes. One of the most interesting chapters in its 120+ years of legacy came about in 1961. Amidst a flurry of modest power output bikes from Europe, the U.K., and Japan, Harley-Davidson started importing the Sprint 250 from its Italian brand, Aermacchi. The bike was equipped with a 250cc engine that produced 18 hp at 7,500 rpm, had a 4-gallon fuel tank, and a flat saddle seat. Cycle World praised Sprint by saying, "Harley-Davidson's Sprint really is quite a bike ... and it appears to be, in every way, a thoroughly sturdy and reliable piece of transportation."

Harley-Davidson bumped the engine and introduced the Sprint with a 350cc edition. Fast forward to today, Harley-Davidson has confirmed that it will be reviving the Sprint name with a 2026 model. The new Sprint will be an entry-level motorcycle, and as per H-D's CEO (via Motorcycle.com), it will be priced below $6,000. This will make the 2026 Sprint the least powerful bike in Harley-Davidson's bike portfolio, and will open new markets for the company, as it will cater to the growing demands of accessible and beginner-friendly bikes.

While other details are unknown, it is speculated that the new Sprint will come with a sub-500cc engine. With competition from brands like Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, and Yamaha, Sprint has a challenging future ahead, as there is no shortage of alternatives that you can buy today.