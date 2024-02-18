Where Are Royal Enfield Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Now?

With the claim of being the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, the iconic Royal Enfield brand is more than 120 years old and is today best known for mid-sized bikes, including retro-styled cafe racers, cruisers, and tourers. The brand has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts over the past 20 years, after troubled decades and almost shutting down shop in 2000. The Royal Enfield brand was originally owned by The Enfield Cycle Company in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. Its first motorcycle was made in 1901, and the brand was also used for bicycles, quadricycles, stationary engines, and even lawnmowers. With the company's history in manufacturing precision parts for arms, the products featured the tagline "Made Like a Gun" in those early years.

As with many British manufacturers in the era, The Enfield Cycle Company played a role in producing equipment for the country during the two World Wars. During the first, the manufacturer supplied its Royal Enfield 770cc 6 hp V-twin motorcycles to the Allies. During World War II, Enfield made motorcycles and other products for military use, including the "Flying Flea," which referred to its 125cc Airborne motorcycles. Those bikes earned the nickname because they could be dropped by parachute behind enemy lines. Later on, the Royal Enfield Bullet was first introduced in 1932 and was initially offered in three variants: 250cc, 350cc, and 500cc. Its design has remained largely unchanged over the last 90 years and is today available as the Classic 350 or Bullet 350 in various markets.