What Does MT Stand For On Yamaha Motorcycles?

Yamaha, one of the world's largest and most popular motorcycle makers, has a wide variety of offerings in its portfolio. The company's motorcycle portfolio spans diverse categories, ranging from the YZF series of supersport motorcycles, the XSR and V Star lineup of Sport heritage motorcycles, the Tenere-branded touring motorcycles, and the extensive lineup of naked motorcycles under the MT series.

Over the years, the MT series has become a well-known name in the motorcycle industry thanks to its design that combines practicality, performance, and versatility. First introduced in 2005 with the MT-01, the series has grown to include multiple models catering to different segments of riders.

The highlights of Yamaha's MT lineup include its minimalist design, upright riding position, and a focus on delivering strong low-to-mid-range torque. These characteristics make these motorcycles easy to ride in normal, everyday conditions, in complete contrast to machines built for outright speed. That being said, the MT series from Yamaha also makes it into the list of some of Yamaha's fastest motorcycles.

As the MT series gained popularity, many enthusiasts became curious about the meaning behind the name. Yamaha themselves have remained ambiguous about the meaning behind the "MT" abbreviation, with the dedicated page for the MT series describing it as "Master of Torque". However, on the very same page, Yamaha confirms that the concept behind the original MT series concept motorcycle exhibited at the 1999 Tokyo Motor Show was "Mega Torque."

Regardless of which interpretation of "MT" you prefer, the unifying theme across Yamaha's MT lineup is that these machines promise abundant low-end torque and impressive grunt within their respective categories.