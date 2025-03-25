10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Yamaha Motorcycle (New Or Used)
In 2024, Yamaha's motorcycle division saw sales figures rise across its global network, with dealers in the U.S. also reporting higher sales. That strong interest in the brand's products is reflective of the brand's current lineup, which incorporates a huge range of motorcycles covering most major market segments. Whether you're looking for a commuter-friendly scooter or a high-end supersports bike, Yamaha offers a competitive model.
Of course, new motorcycle sales only form part of the picture. The brand also has a deep back catalog of used models, plus an array of renowned classic models that have remained in demand with enthusiasts over the decades. If that wasn't enough, Yamaha also has some big plans for its lineup in the coming years, with some upcoming models that are unlike anything in its current range.
If you're a newcomer to the brand and looking to purchase your first Yamaha motorcycle — be that a new, used, or classic example — here are a few things that are worth knowing before you head to a dealer.
Yamaha's road motorcycle range stretches from scooters to supersports
Most buyers are heading to a Yamaha dealership with a good idea of what they're looking for, but anyone who hasn't already decided will find themselves with a wide range of options to pick from. The brand's motorcycle range has been given some updates for the 2025 model year, with half a dozen models seeing tweaks or changes to keep them competitive with their rivals. The XSR900, for example, receives a new TFT display, a new seat design, and a Back Slip Regulator, among other changes. A brand new model, the Yamaha YZF-R9 sport bike, also debuts for 2025.
The current lineup also caters to all kinds of budgets, with models like the XT250, MT-03, and V Star 250 all starting around the $5,000 to $6,000 range. On the other end of the price spectrum, the YZF-R1M starts from $27,699 excluding fees, and represents the pinnacle of Yamaha's track-ready road motorcycle range. With its MotoGP-derived components and exposed carbon fiber bodywork, it's the ultimate weekend weapon for those with the riding skills — and deep enough pockets — to justify one.
The brand offers a range of affordable, commuter-friendly models
As much as most Yamaha enthusiasts would love to have a YZF-R1M sitting in their garage, the reality is that for many people, a motorcycle is simply an affordable means of getting from A to B. Budget-conscious buyers are also well served by Yamaha's current lineup, with its cheapest models available for a starting price of $5,000 or less excluding fees.
The cheapest road-oriented model in its range is the Zuma 125 scooter, which starts from $4,249 including a compulsory $450 destination fee. It's powered by a 125cc four-stroke engine and boasts chunky tires and capable suspension that are both designed to deal with roads in poor condition.
The Zuma 125 is best suited to urban commutes, but anyone looking for an entry-level cruise could also consider the similarly affordable V Star 250, which starts from $5,399 including a $600 destination fee. It offers a larger 249cc engine with retro-inspired styling, plus its low 27-inch seat height makes it a great choice for shorter riders.
Its off-road range is equally comprehensive
Anyone looking for a trail, motocross, or cross-country motorcycle also isn't short of options. In addition, Yamaha offers several models within its range for younger riders too. The cheapest of those is the PW50, designed to give kids their first taste of riding off-road, while the TT-R110E is a solid entry-level option for older beginner riders. The bread and butter of Yamaha's off-road range is its 125cc and 250cc bikes, but for the most dedicated riders the race-ready YZ450F motocross bike tops out the range.
The YZ450F is compatible with Yamaha's innovative Power Tuner app, which allows riders to make on-the-fly adjustments to their engine tuning on race day using their smartphones. The app also provides maintenance records, guides on how to optimize the suspension for different surfaces, and a lap timer. The app is available for all YZ450F users at no extra charge. The ZF250F is also compatible with the Power Tuner app, alongside the WR450F and WR250F cross country models.
Yamaha scores well with owners for reliability
Predicting reliability isn't an exact science, and you can always find a few owners of any given vehicle that will be unhappy with its perceived performance. However, with Yamaha, those unhappy owners seem to be few and far between, with the brand topping owner reliability surveys and generally being considered as one of the most reliable brands on the market. Some models have gained a particularly notable reputation for unshakeable reliability, but in general, any new Yamaha motorcycle is a pretty safe bet.
Reliability is particularly important for buyers who will be relying on their motorcycle to get to work, alongside other factors like efficiency. Yamaha's motorcycles perform well in this regard too, with its affordable scooter and dual-sport models boasting the highest mpg figures in the lineup. Even some of the brand's sportier models can hit over 50 mpg, although by far the most efficient Yamaha model is the Zuma 125 scooter, which achieves an officially quoted 101 mpg.
Used Yamaha motorcycles are a safe bet, but it's worth knowing the red flags
Given the brand's overall reputation for reliability, buyers looking for a used Yamaha motorcycle won't have to worry too much about buying a lemon. However, there are some pros and cons of buying used that are worth keeping in mind if you're a first-time buyer.
Even the most reliable motorcycle models can falter if they're not properly maintained, and so it's always a good idea to check for evidence of a previous owner's maintenance schedule. Ideally, a service record is the best way to do that, but since many used bikes will be sold without one, it can be worth asking if you can get an independent inspection of the bike before buying it.
It's also worth looking out for any signs of neglect or damage that could indicate that a previous owner didn't look after it properly. A scratched, beaten-up bike is unlikely to have been properly maintained. If it's been dropped, there might be added damage to its internals that's impossible to see from the outside.
Nonetheless, pick carefully and it's possible to score a great used Yamaha at a great price, particularly since used Japanese bikes tend to be more affordably priced than models from European brands.
Plenty of cool Yamaha classic motorcycles remain affordable
Rather than buying a used Yamaha that's just a few years old, some first-time buyers might instead want to grab themselves a piece of the brand's history and pick up a classic motorcycle. Many of Yamaha's classic models remain affordably priced, and since most are relatively simple to maintain, they shouldn't cost too much to keep on the road. Most can be maintained by owners at home with the correct tools and some wrenching knowledge, making them a great entry point into the world of classic motorcycle ownership.
However, not every classic Yamaha is so reasonably priced. The most expensive classic Yamaha motorcycles can sell for north of $50,000, although these are usually one-offs with significant owners or racing history. Most can be bought for a small fraction of that price, with some of the brand's more under-the-radar classics available for just a couple thousand dollars.
Yamaha has been making motorcycles since the 1950s
It should be no surprise that Yamaha has a long list of classic models in its back catalog, as the brand has been building motorcycles for over 70 years. Yamaha's president Genichi Kawakami first instructed his engineers to begin the development of a motorcycle in 1953, but it would take until February 1955 for the first finished example — the YA1 — to leave the factory. From there, Yamaha set about establishing a reputation for reliability, taking its early prototypes on a 10,000 km (roughly 6,200 mile) public demonstration to prove their quality.
Within just a few months of building its first production motorcycle, Yamaha had already entered into its first national race competition, the Mt. Fuji Ascent Race. It was the largest motorcycle race in Japan at the time, and was a baptism of fire for Yamaha's freshly assembled race team. It proved to be a highly successful gamble for the company, with Yamaha taking the win in its first ever race entry and dominating the list of top 10 finishers.
The company has remained keen to prove its mettle in racing ever since, and has taken over 500 Grand Prix wins at world level since then.
Riders looking for horsepower bragging rights should look elsewhere
While Yamaha's racing history is enviable and its motorcycles offer some of the highest levels of build quality in the business, it's not the right brand for buyers simply looking for ultimate bragging rights.
Yamaha's most powerful motorcycle engines make horsepower figures that wouldn't look out of place on the spec sheet of the average small car, but they're a way short of the most powerful motorcycle engines on the market. The most powerful Yamaha motorcycle built to date is the aptly named VMAX, which is officially claimed to produce just short of 200 horsepower.
At the time of the VMAX's launch, in 2008, it was likely the most powerful production motorcycle on the market. However, Yamaha has since stepped away from the horsepower wars, and the VMAX is no longer as groundbreaking. Today, models from Ducati, Aprilia, and Kawasaki all produce comfortably higher horsepower numbers. Make no mistake, however — the VMAX is still a fearsome machine.
Yamaha's lineup has plenty of competition
Buyers on the hunt for a reliable, reasonably priced Japanese motorcycle don't have to head straight to a Yamaha dealership. One of the brand's biggest rivals is Honda, with the two brands offering a similarly broad range of models and plenty of scope to cater to everyone from beginner riders to seasoned pros. Kawasaki's range also covers both road-oriented and off-road motorcycles, and its legendary Ninja line encompasses everything from relatively accessible 500cc models to the crazy fast track-only H2R.
Suzuki also offers an array of competitively priced models, although it doesn't offer as wide a range of affordable new models as Yamaha. Which manufacturer is the closest rival depends on the type of motorcycle you're looking for, and it always pays to research what else is on the market before heading to a dealership. That way, you can be sure that the Yamaha model you're considering is the best fit for your needs.
Yamaha plans to release more electric and low-emissions motorcycles soon
While Yamaha offers a model to suit the needs of the vast majority of riders, electric motorcycles remain conspicuously absent from its lineup for now. However, according to a patent filing spotted by Cycle World, that might change soon. The patents suggest that the brand is in the process of developing an EV sportbike, although details on when such a bike might hit the market remain scant as of this writing.
The brand has committed to expanding its range of EV products, and says that it aims to cut its emissions by almost a quarter by 2030. A current target of a 90% reduction in emissions is still in place for 2050, although to date, the brand has detailed few specifics on what might facilitate such a drastic reduction. However, it's clear that its environmental impact remains a key part of its agenda, and as such, it seems likely that electric motorcycles, plus a wider range of low-emission models, will be on the way sooner rather than later.