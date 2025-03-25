10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Yamaha Motorcycle (New Or Used)

In 2024, Yamaha's motorcycle division saw sales figures rise across its global network, with dealers in the U.S. also reporting higher sales. That strong interest in the brand's products is reflective of the brand's current lineup, which incorporates a huge range of motorcycles covering most major market segments. Whether you're looking for a commuter-friendly scooter or a high-end supersports bike, Yamaha offers a competitive model.

Of course, new motorcycle sales only form part of the picture. The brand also has a deep back catalog of used models, plus an array of renowned classic models that have remained in demand with enthusiasts over the decades. If that wasn't enough, Yamaha also has some big plans for its lineup in the coming years, with some upcoming models that are unlike anything in its current range.

If you're a newcomer to the brand and looking to purchase your first Yamaha motorcycle — be that a new, used, or classic example — here are a few things that are worth knowing before you head to a dealer.