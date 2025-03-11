6 Classic Yamaha Motorcycle Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)
There's something about classic motorcycles that modern bikes just don't have. Maybe it's the simple but elegant design or just the feeling of riding a special piece of history. Whatever it is, older bikes connect riders to the road in a way that new ones can't quite replicate. And when it comes to classic bikes, Yamaha has built some of the most reliable, well-loved models out there. The best part is that a lot of classic Yamahas are still surprisingly affordable.
Sure, some ultra-rare models have shot up in value, but plenty of great vintage Yamahas are still affordable. And they're not just going to be a sentimental addition to your garage. These bikes were built to last, and their simple mechanical designs mean you don't need a high-tech workshop to keep them running. If you've got some basic tools and a little patience, you can do most of the maintenance yourself.
Additionally, Yamaha's diverse lineup means there's probably a relatively affordable classic Yamaha that fits your style. In this article, we're taking a look at six of the best affordable classic Yamahas. Whether you're a collector adding to your garage or someone considering what their first vintage bike should be, you don't have to break the bank to own a piece of history.
Yamaha XS650
The Yamaha XS650, which debuted in 1970 as the XS-1, was Yamaha's first serious four-stroke motorcycle. Despite initial criticism that it appeared too similar to its British twins, particularly those from Triumph and BSA, the XS650 quickly established its own identity through superior engineering.
Its 653cc parallel-twin engine featured a horizontally split crankcase, which eliminated common oil leakage issues. The engine also had a four-main-bearing crankshaft with separate flywheels. This design reduced crankshaft flex, a problem that often plagued British twins. Its chain-driven overhead camshaft allowed for higher RPMs, while the 360-degree firing order gave it a distinctive exhaust note. With 53 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, the XS650 delivered a smooth throttle response and a lively powerband.
At speed, the XS650 felt stable, though early models suffered from handling and vibration issues. Yamaha made incremental improvements, reinforcing the frame and upgrading the suspension over time. By 1977, these refinements made a significant difference in handling. The frame updates improved rigidity, reducing wobble on rough roads, while the fork angle made for responsive street handling.
Yamaha produced around 500,000 units over its 13-year run, ending production in 1983 as the company transitioned to newer DOHC models like the XJ series. The number of units produced, combined with how generally reliable the engines are, have made the XS650 an affordable classic. Decent examples still sell for $1,500 to $2,000, while fully restored models, especially late-model Special editions, can command $5,000–$7,000.
Yamaha SR250
When building this model, Yamaha's goal was to create a motorcycle that wasn't intimidating, especially for new riders. It was named the "Exciter I" to emphasize the fun and excitement of riding. The bike had a simple but reliable 250cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. With a bore and stroke of 75 x 56.5mm, two valves, and a chain-driven overhead camshaft, it offered smooth and steady performance. The 9.2:1 compression ratio allowed it to run well on regular gas, and a 34mm Mikuni carburetor helped it meet emissions standards.
The SR250 came with helpful features that were rare on entry-level bikes. It had an ignition switch with a built-in steering lock, a vacuum-controlled fuel petcock, and a safety feature that prevented the starter from working unless the clutch lever was pulled in. Yamaha also left out the kickstarter, making it electric-start-only so new riders wouldn't worry about kick-starting problems.
For its size, the SR250 was surprisingly quick. It could complete a quarter-mile in 16.36 seconds, making it faster than many other 250cc bikes at the time. The bike's heavy flywheel made it nearly impossible to stall, which was great for beginners. A built-in counterbalancer kept engine vibrations low.
One of the best things about the SR250 was its fuel efficiency. It delivered an impressive 76 miles per gallon in city and highway riding, nearly matching the class-leading Honda CB125's 78 mpg. However, its short 52-inch wheelbase and upright seating position could make handling rather tricky at times. Still, today, the SR250 is a great option for budget-conscious buyers. You can find used models for $1,000 to $3,000.
Yamaha XT500
The Yamaha XT500 was introduced in 1975 after Yamaha America requested a tough trail bike with classic British styling but modern off-road capability. It was originally meant for the U.S. market but quickly became a global success. Many credit it with starting the dual-sport motorcycle category.
At its core was a well-designed 499cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The XT500 made 32 horsepower, but it felt stronger than that, thanks to a flat torque curve between 3,000 and 6,500 rpm. This made it easy to ride, even for beginners. Yamaha also used ball bearings on key engine parts, reducing oil pressure needs and making maintenance simpler. The five-speed transmission was designed so that shifting at peak power (6,200 rpm) would land riders right in the engine's strongest torque range (5,300 rpm). This made gear changes smooth, sometimes even causing an unexpected wheelie.
Despite weighing 328 pounds, the XT500 handled well both on- and off-road. It had motocross-style forks and suspension, allowing it to take corners at high speed while still handling bumps and rough trails with ease. Though not a full dirt bike, it could get through obstacles that stopped lighter two-stroke trail bikes.
Yamaha also designed the bike to be practical. The frame's down tubes were used to store engine oil, reducing the engine's height and making the design more compact. Today, the XT500 remains a sought-after classic. Priced at around $6000, this is one of the most expensive options on our list, but for good reason. If you're able to find one that's in good condition, you'll be buying an iconic and reliable dual-sport motorcycle.
Yamaha RD350
In 1973, Yamaha introduced the RD350, a lightweight, two-stroke motorcycle that quickly became one of the most exciting bikes of its time. With a 347cc twin-cylinder engine, it was a big step forward in Yamaha's engineering. It had a bore and stroke of 64.0 x 54.0mm and a compression ratio of 6.8:1, giving it solid power for its size.
One of the RD350's key innovations was Yamaha's Torque Induction system. This reed valve design helped the fuel and air mixture flow more efficiently, improving performance. Another major feature was its Autolube oil-injection system, which automatically adjusted oil flow based on RPM and throttle position. The RD350 also came with two Mikuni VM28 SC carburetors and a battery-powered ignition system, helping it reach a top speed of 106 mph and complete the quarter-mile in just 14.48 seconds at 89.8 mph. With 39 horsepower, it was an upgrade from its predecessor, the R5C, which made 36 horsepower.
The RD350's chassis was just as well thought out as its engine. Yamaha designed a double cradle frame with extra bracing in key areas to improve stability. The bike had a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, giving it solid stopping power. With a 52-inch wheelbase and a 31.5-inch seat height, it was small, light, and easy to maneuver. Today, it fetches around $6,000.
Yamaha Virago 535
No list of classic Yamahas would be complete without a cruiser. Introduced as an evolution of the earlier XV500 Virago, this air-cooled, 70-degree V-twin motorcycle featured a single overhead cam design with two valves per cylinder. Yamaha made several tweaks to the engine, including a 3mm larger bore and a slightly lower compression ratio. At the heart of the Virago 535 was a 535cc engine that produced 38 horsepower. The engine was tuned for smooth power delivery, with its strongest performance in the low to mid-range RPMs and its peak at 8,500 RPM. The drivetrain featured a five-speed gearbox paired with a shaft final drive, a setup that was both reliable and low-maintenance. The shaft drive system worked well, with minimal torque reaction and no noticeable driveline lash.
The Virago 535's chassis was built around a tubular steel cradle frame with non-adjustable telescopic front forks and basic twin rear shocks. While the suspension did its job, it wasn't without its flaws. The rear shocks, in particular, were criticized for their limited travel and poor ability to absorb impacts. Ground clearance was also a bit tight, with the footpegs often touching down during aggressive cornering.
Ergonomically, the Virago 535 was designed for comfort and accessibility. The seat height was ultra-low at just 720mm, making it easy for riders of all sizes to plant their feet firmly on the ground. The riding position was spacious and relaxed, perfect for casual cruising. However, the passenger accommodations were minimal, making it less ideal for long rides with a companion. The braking system consisted of a single front disc and a rear drum brake, which provided adequate stopping power with moderate effort, though it wasn't particularly sporty or advanced. In today's market, you'll get a Virago 535 for under $3000.
Yamaha FZR600
The Yamaha FZR600 was a game-changer in the middleweight sportbike category. It improved on the FZ600, offering more power, better handling, and a fresh design that made it a favorite among sportbike enthusiasts. With 91 horsepower and a dry weight of just 425 pounds, it delivered a great mix of speed, agility, and affordability.
At its heart was a liquid-cooled, 599cc inline-four engine derived from the FZR400. Yamaha modified the bore and stroke of the 400cc engine, giving the FZR600 a noticeable boost in power. The downdraft carburetors, made possible by its 45-degree forward-inclined cylinders, improved fuel delivery and performance. The six-speed transmission worked smoothly, reducing the need for constant gear shifts. Compared to earlier models, the FZR600 also had less vibration, making it more comfortable on longer rides.
The steel Deltabox frame, borrowed from the FZR400, gave the bike solid handling and stability. While aluminum would have made it lighter, Yamaha opted for steel to keep costs down, allowing them to price it competitively at $4,899. The California version, which had an EXUP exhaust system to meet emissions standards, cost $200 more.
On the road, the broad powerband made it fun to ride, even on twisty roads. However, it wasn't perfect. The Pirelli Demon tires, chosen for affordability, could slide under aggressive cornering, and the front brake calipers, carried over from the FZ600, lacked some of the precision found on rival bikes. Despite these minor drawbacks, the FZR600 remains a solid classic sportbike. You can get one for $3,000 or less; however, modified models fetch up to $5,000.