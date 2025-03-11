6 Classic Yamaha Motorcycle Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

The Yamaha XS650, which debuted in 1970 as the XS-1, was Yamaha's first serious four-stroke motorcycle. Despite initial criticism that it appeared too similar to its British twins, particularly those from Triumph and BSA, the XS650 quickly established its own identity through superior engineering.

Its 653cc parallel-twin engine featured a horizontally split crankcase, which eliminated common oil leakage issues. The engine also had a four-main-bearing crankshaft with separate flywheels. This design reduced crankshaft flex, a problem that often plagued British twins. Its chain-driven overhead camshaft allowed for higher RPMs, while the 360-degree firing order gave it a distinctive exhaust note. With 53 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, the XS650 delivered a smooth throttle response and a lively powerband.

At speed, the XS650 felt stable, though early models suffered from handling and vibration issues. Yamaha made incremental improvements, reinforcing the frame and upgrading the suspension over time. By 1977, these refinements made a significant difference in handling. The frame updates improved rigidity, reducing wobble on rough roads, while the fork angle made for responsive street handling.

Yamaha produced around 500,000 units over its 13-year run, ending production in 1983 as the company transitioned to newer DOHC models like the XJ series. The number of units produced, combined with how generally reliable the engines are, have made the XS650 an affordable classic. Decent examples still sell for $1,500 to $2,000, while fully restored models, especially late-model Special editions, can command $5,000–$7,000.