10 Of The Coolest Vintage Motorcycles That Won't Break The Bank

We have seen a resurgence in classically styled motorcycles in recent years, with marques like Royal Enfield and BSA leading the charge with affordable thumpers that evoke the charm of yesteryear while sporting some modern features. These might include electronic fuel injection, upgraded suspensions, and updated brakes. Of course, there are also the likes of the continually-reissued Triumph Bonneville, Moto Guzzi V7, and Harley-Davidson Sportsters that never went away. Additionally, we have seen some contemporary iterations of discontinued motorcycles appearing seemingly out of nowhere, such as the new Norton Commando 961 and the breathtaking Brough Superior SS100.

All this indicates a market that craves the polished chrome and aesthetic appeal of vintage machines. However, for those willing to dedicate a little extra time and money to maintenance, many original vintage bikes are readily available at much lower prices than their modern counterparts. If we go with the definition of "vintage" as being anything over 35 years old, some of these machines are even appointed with relatively modern features such as electronic fuel injection, liquid cooling, and, in some cases, anti-lock brakes.

If properly looked after or well-restored, a classic motorcycle can be a rewarding acquisition. While it may require more care than a newer model, this can provide you with a fun hobby, and there is usually an accompanying "cool factor" associated with older machines that all motorcycle enthusiasts either secretly or unashamedly covet. The following are 10 undeniably cool vintage motorcycles that shouldn't break the bank.