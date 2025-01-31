10 Of The Most Reliable Engines Ever Made By Yamaha

Yamaha is known for building engines that last. The brand's engineering excellence shines in motorcycles that dominate city streets and high-performance cars that push the limits of speed and endurance.

According to Consumer Reports in 2015, only 11% of Yamaha motorcycles needed repairs within the first four years — one of the lowest rates in the industry — this level of dependability results from careful engineering, high-quality materials, and years of experience.

From everyday rides to high-speed thrill machines, Yamaha engines have proven their worth. The Yamaha MT-07, for example, offers a perfect mix of power, efficiency, and durability, making it a favorite among riders. On the other hand, classics like the Yamaha XS650 have stood the test of time with their simple yet rock-solid design, earning a cult following among those who love reliable vintage bikes.

However, the brand's influence doesn't stop with motorcycles. It's also played a major role in the automotive world, teaming up with industry giants like Toyota and Ford. Those collaborations produced engines like the Toyota 1LR-GUE, a high-revving V10 used in the Lexus LFA, and the powerful Ford SHO V6, which brought sports car performance to a family sedan.

Let's take a closer look at 10 of Yamaha's most reliable engines, breaking down what makes them special and why they continue to earn trust on the road and track.