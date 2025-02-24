6 Of The Highest Horsepower Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made

If you love long rides and want a motorcycle that's both comfortable and powerful, the Yamaha FJR1300ES might be perfect for you. It's built for long-distance touring, but with 142 horsepower from the 1,298cc inline-four engine, it's still one of Yamaha's mightier bikes.

The ES model's electronic suspension adjusts automatically to road conditions. Unlike sport-bike suspensions, it focuses on comfort and stability. It also helps balance the weight of passengers and luggage, making the ride feel steady even when fully loaded. At 642 pounds, the FJR1300ES is a heavy bike, but it handles pretty well on the road. The braking system is linked, meaning the front and rear brakes work together to deliver controlled stopping – not a feature that appeals to every rider.

One thing that does set the FJR1300ES apart is its weather protection. The electronically adjustable windscreen and fairing manage airflow effectively, making long rides more comfortable. As for storage, the tank is shaped for easy use with tank bags, and the rear deck holds a top case without making passengers uncomfortable. Plus, with a 6.6-gallon fuel tank, you can ride long distances without frequent stops.

The riding position is different from a sport bike. The seat is wide and comfortable, and you can tweak the ergonomics to make the bike fit just right for you. Even though it was built for touring, the FJR1300ES still has a sporty performance, so when the road opens up, you can enjoy the ride.